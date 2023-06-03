Memorial Golf

Rory McIlroy watches his shot to the ninth green during the third round of The Memorial at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, on Saturday.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Rory McIlroy realized Muirfield Village was playing so tough that he set a goal of just trying to break 70. He didn't quite get there, and his 2-under 70 still was enough for him to share the lead Saturday in the Memorial.

It helped that Hideki Matsuyama went from leading to dropping off the leaderboard in a span of six holes. And that Patrick Cantlay went into the water and over the green on his way to a triple bogey. David Lipsky bogeyed his last two holes.

What remained amid a few rumbles of thunder — but no weather delays — was an opportunity for just about everyone who had a tee time Sunday.

Thirteen players were separated by two shots. Nine more were only three shots out of the lead.

Lipsky's two closing bogeys gave him a 72, while Si Woo Kim overcome two double bogeys for a 71. They joined McIlroy at 6-under 210.

It's the highest 54-hole lead since 1990, when the weather was so atrocious that the final round was canceled and Greg Norman won at even-par 216.

McIlroy ran into trouble in the right rough on the 10th and had to scramble for a bogey. He pulled his tee shot on the par-5 11th and caught a break when it stopped short of going into the creek. That's when he set his goal for the day to break 70 by avoiding mistakes and picking up some birdies on a few of the more scorable holes.

It didn't quite work out that way. He chipped in for birdie on the dangerous par-3 12th. He also hit an approach to a back pin on the 17th that rolled past the cup to 7 feet and set up one of only eight birdies on that hole all round.

Just as sweet was the 18th, where his putt from the back of the green to a front pin ran nearly 10 feet by the cup and he holed that for par. McIlroy had several par putts from between 5 and 8 feet, all of them important on a day like this.

“I was really happy with how I scored out there, and how I just sort of hung in there for most of the day,” McIlroy said.

He will be in the final group with Kim, who one-putted his last seven holes, saving par from a front bunker on the 18th.

All this was made possible largely by Matsuyama, a former Memorial winner, who birdied his first two holes and looked to be on his way. And then it quickly fell apart — a bad chip on the par-3 eighth, a three-putt on the ninth and his big blunder on the par-3 12th — tee shot into the water, then over the green from the drop area and a triple bogey.

Cantlay, a two-time Memorial winner, had only one big mistake. He went for the green from the rough on the par-4 sixth and came up short and into the water, then went long into the rough and didn't get up-and-down, making a triple bogey.

Otherwise, Cantlay made 14 pars, a pair of birdies and a bogey. He and Matsuyama, despite a big number on each of their cards, were two shots behind going into Sunday.

The big move came from Keegan Bradley, who made the cut on the number. He teed off at 8:15 a.m. and finished as the leaders were just starting to warm up. Bradley made nine birdies in his round of 65, and now he's only two shots behind.

Viktor Hovland (69) and Mark Hubbard (72) were in the large group one shot behind at 5-under 211. Hubbard bogeyed his last three holes for the second time this week. He didn't let it bother him on Thursday, and he felt the same way Saturday.

“I’m not happy with my finish again, but at the same time, I made three pretty good bogey putts,” Hubbard said.

His strategy on a day like this: "Just try and make a lot of birdies on the par 5s and not make doubles on the hard holes.”

Justin Suh, the 36-hole leader, didn't stay there for long. He started bogey-bogey, then found the water on No. 3 for a double bogey. He didn't make his first birdie — his only one — until the 14th hole. Suh had a 77.

He was still only three shots behind, along with Jordan Spieth (72).

Of the 22 players separated by three shots, nine have never won on the PGA Tour. One of those was Lipsky, who doubts he'll get too wrapped up in looking at the leaderboard.

“It's too hard to focus on anything else but your game,” he said.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Scores

At Muirfield Village Golf Club

Dublin, Ohio

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,571; Par: 72

3rd Round

Si Woo Kim 71-68-71—210

David Lipsky 69-69-72—210

Rory McIlroy 72-68-70—210

Wyndham Clark 70-71-70—211

Lee Hodges 72-69-70—211

Viktor Hovland 71-71-69—211

Mark Hubbard 69-70-72—211

Denny McCarthy 71-72-68—211

Keegan Bradley 74-73-65—212

Patrick Cantlay 71-67-74—212

Hideki Matsuyama 72-65-75—212

Collin Morikawa 71-73-68—212

Patrick Rodgers 70-70-72—212

Joseph Bramlett 73-70-70—213

Austin Eckroat 69-72-72—213

Russell Henley 74-71-68—213

Sungjae Im 70-76-67—213

Stephan Jaeger 72-70-71—213

J.J. Spaun 72-71-70—213

Jordan Spieth 69-72-72—213

Sepp Straka 71-69-73—213

Justin Suh 70-66-77—213

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 73-70-71—214

Matt Fitzpatrick 76-68-70—214

Rickie Fowler 72-68-74—214

Keith Mitchell 71-74-69—214

Andrew Putnam 71-72-71—214

Jon Rahm 70-70-74—214

Adam Schenk 75-71-68—214

Danny Willett 69-76-69—214

Gary Woodland 75-68-71—214

Sam Burns 71-71-73—215

Eric Cole 75-70-70—215

Luke Donald 72-69-74—215

Tyrrell Hatton 71-71-73—215

Garrick Higgo 71-73-71—215

Matt Kuchar 79-67-69—215

Shane Lowry 69-76-70—215

Xander Schauffele 77-66-72—215

Scottie Scheffler 74-73-68—215

Adam Scott 70-75-70—215

Sam Bennett 71-73-72—216

Seonghyeon Kim 75-71-70—216

Sam Stevens 72-72-72—216

Byeong Hun An 72-71-74—217

Emiliano Grillo 71-73-73—217

Beau Hossler 72-71-74—217

Alex Noren 72-74-71—217

Matt Wallace 68-74-75—217

Luke List 73-74-71—218

J.T. Poston 76-70-72—218

Seamus Power 70-73-75—218

Brandt Snedeker 73-72-73—218

Harris English 71-73-76—220

Ryan Fox 77-70-73—220

Tom Hoge 74-69-77—220

Taylor Montgomery 71-73-76—220

Chez Reavie 72-72-76—220

Sam Ryder 71-72-77—220

Sahith Theegala 76-70-75—221

Stewart Cink 73-71-78—222

Thomas Detry 73-72-77—222

Taylor Pendrith 77-69-76—222

Davis Riley 67-78-78—223

Davis Thompson 72-75-76—223

Lanto Griffin 73-74-78—225

