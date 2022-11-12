SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 227 yards to set the NCAA career rushing yardage record, but it wasn't enough as the Youngstown State football team dropped a 25-22 decision to Missouri State on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Plaster Stadium.
On the day, McLaughlin carried the ball 28 times in the contest and now has 8,082 yards to eclipse the former record total of 8,074 set by Mount Union's Nate Kmic (2005-08).
However, the loss dropped the Penguins out of FCS playoff contention as they drop to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in MVFC play. Missouri State improves to 4-6 and 2-5 on the year.
The teams combined for 34 points in the second half after just scoring 13 in the first 30 minutes.
After just one touchdown in the first 30 minutes, the teams exchanged touchdowns in a span of 17 seconds in the third quarter.
YSU took the opening kickoff and moved 75 yard in 3:41 to grab the lead. Mitch Davidson capped off the march with a two-yard keeper. MSU returned the ensuing kickoff 21 yards, but a pair of 15-yard penalties by the Guins gave the Bears the ball at the YSU 35. On the next snap, Kevon Latulas took it around the left side for a score and a 14-13 MSU lead.
The Penguins went ahead 16-14 on 28-yard field goal by McFadden with 3:40 left in the third quarter. Early in the fourth, MSU went back in front by a 17-16 margin when Jose Pizano kicked a 47-yard field goal.
McLaughlin's 65-yard touchdown run with 12:53 put a jolt in the Penguins as they took a 22-17 lead.
The Guins then pinned MSU at their own eight-yard line, but the Bears converted two third-and-long situations going 92 yards for the go-ahead score. Jason Shelley connected with Ty Scott on a nine-yard score with 8:23 left.
YSU jumped out to a 6-0 lead on the strength of two Colt McFadden field goals.
In the first quarter, McFadden made a 34-yard field goal with the wind. In the second quarter, he originally came on after YSU's drive bogged down at the 10-yard line. But following three straight YSU penalties, McFadden faced a 42-yard field goal situation and he converted with 10:56 left in the second.
MSU used a 57-yard kickoff return by Montrae Braswell to start a drive at the YSU 37-yard line. Six plays later, Shelley scored on a five-yard run around the right side to put the Bears on top 7-6 with 8:07 left in the second quarter.
The Guins snuffed out a late MSU drive as Alex Howard forced a fumble at the YSU eight and Caleb Burr pounced on it.
In the first half, YSU had 173 yards while MSU had 151. The Guins had two sacks as Mike Voitus was credited with 1.5 sacks, including one for a big 10-yard loss late in the first half.
The Penguins close out the conference slate next Saturday when they play host to Southern Illinois. Kickoff against the Salukis is set for noon at Stambaugh Stadium.
