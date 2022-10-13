PITTSBURGH — Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda’s record-setting day against Virginia Tech garnered plenty of awards this week.
Abanikanda rushed for 320 yards and six touchdowns, surpassing the school’s single-game record previously held by Tony Dorsett, who rushed for 303 yards against Notre Dame in 1975. Abanikanda also tied the program’s single-game rushing touchdown record set by Norman Bill Budd in 1910.
Abanikanda has received numerous accolades in the wake of his performance against the Hokies. He’s been named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week and the Atlantic Coast Conference and Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week.
Left guard Marcus Minor was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his role as a blocker for Abanikanda.
It’s hard to believe now, but Abanikanda lost yards on Pitt’s first series of the game. The Panthers were backed up at their own 5-yard line and Abanikanda was used to give the offense some room. The Hokies were wise to this and stuffed the box, so Abanikanda carried the ball three times for a total of minus-four yards before Sam Vander Haar came on to punt.
While performances like this can sometimes be seen during blowouts, Pitt needed every touchdown from Abanikanda.
The Panthers led by just two points early in the fourth quarter before Abanikanda’s final two scores. The junior tailback refused to take sole credit for the win, however.
“I wouldn’t say I had to carry (the offense),” Abanikanda said. “I did what I had to do.
“I did what my job was, just to help my team win. I’m not the only one who led to that win. The receivers catching the ball for first downs, third-down conversions, quarterback doing what he had to do, O-line blocking.
“It was just a team effort.”
Despite his fourth touchdown being his shortest of the game – a 5-yarder – Abanikanda said that’s when he knew something special was starting to happen.
“I was just thinking that this is my second game with four touchdowns, so I’m onto something great,” Abanikanda said.
He had previously rushed for four touchdowns against Rhode Island on Sept. 24.
Quarterback Kedon Slovis said he had never seen a performance like Abanikanda’s at any level.
“Shoutout to Max Walker, my high school running back,” Slovis said. “He was a good player, but what’d (Izzy) have – six touchdowns, 300 on the ground? Max Walker never had 300 on the ground.
“He might have had 100 yards, maybe 200 yards,” Slovis said with a smile. “That was special to be a part of.”
While Abanikanda is most known for his breakaway speed, it was his strength that led to Pitt’s second touchdown of the day.
On third-and-2 from the Virginia Tech 17, Abanikanda ran into the pile, and it looked as though defensive end Cole Nelson would get him down, but Abanikanda kept his legs churning and burst through the sea of bodies, running straight to the end zone.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, who has coached James Conner as well as Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall when the two each rushed for 1,000 yards in 2018, says speed is what sets Abanikanda apart from any other running back he’s coached, but added that Abanikanda has other great qualities that make him a special running back.
“Even that one run he had down inside the 25-yard line that looked like he was stopped on a third down and whatever it was, and he pops out of there and goes,” Narduzzi said. “He’s just strong. He’s physical, and he’s really fast. That’s a good combination to have as a tailback.”
Narduzzi said part of the success the Panthers had running the football came in the game planning. They caught Virginia Tech off guard by running two tight-end sets and going up tempo in the second half.
“When we go two tight ends, even in the third quarter, went some two-tight-end stuff and kind of picked up the tempo a little bit, which was our plan going in, we thought it would be good,” Narduzzi said. “We thought it would shock them a little bit, and it did. We got two touchdowns off that personnel grouping alone.”
Narduzzi also credited the offensive line for its performance.
“When you run the ball the way Izzy ran it today, it’s about the offensive line,” Narduzzi said.
“We talked about hog pride, and the hogs got it done today.”
Offensive lineman Jake Kradel, who began the year at right guard before shifting to center in place of an injured Owen Drexel, was proud of the offensive line, which has been beset by injuries all season.
“It’s super-exciting. Izzy had a hell of a game,” Kradel said. “Six touchdowns, 320, that’s amazing. I’m super-excited for him and super-excited for our offensive line. We finally put a full game together and ran the ball.”
Kradel is a native of Butler and being part of the line that blocked for Abanikanda as he broke the school record held by western Pennsylvania legend Dorsett is not lost on him.
“It’s amazing,” Kradel said.
“This is what I came here to do. I came here to play high-level football, block my (butt) off, and see what happens. That’s what we did and we’re in history now.”
Abanikanda now has 830 rushing yards this year, second-best in the country. Abanikanda says he “definitely” expects to break the 1,000-yard threshold soon after the bye week and is also looking to go far beyond it, saying “I got no limit.”
Abanikanda said the win over Virginia Tech was an important one, coming just after losing to Georgia Tech at home and just prior to the bye week.
“We were mad all week and Coach just told us to empty our tank today before this bye week,” Abanikanda said. “We’re going to have a week off and just show out and play Pitt football – and that’s exactly what we did.”
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
