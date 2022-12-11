Brian Herrick recently stepped down after a 16-year run as Greenville High football coach and Michael Menold was hired last week as his successor.
Greenville didn’t have to look far to find their coach. Menold is a 1991 Greenville graduate who attended Thiel College and has served as an assistant football coach for 15 years.
Herrick reached 100 (100-77) career wins this fall to become the 13th coach in Mercer County history to achieve 100 wins. Under Herrick, the Trojans had a run of 13 straight appearance in the District 10 playoffs and appeared in three D-10 championship games (2014, 2017, 2019).
Herrick had big shoes to fill when he took over in 2007 as he succeeded Bob Stone, who was 222-75-7 over 29 years of coaching. Herrick was just the third head football coach in 50 years at Greenville. Prior to Stone, the coach was Bob Ballock (his first year was 1969).
“I just felt it was time to move on,” said Herrick. “I plan on retiring from teaching too, at least that’s my plan for now. We have young guys on the staff that are ready to go. It’s just time for me to head in a different direction.
“Its been a fun experience. We’ve had a lot of great kids come through the program and I’ve had the opportunity to coach with a lot of great guys. I’m proud of the staff and how hard they worked. We’ve had great kids play for us and I appreciate their hard work and effort.”
Herrick said that he was excited that Menold was named as his successor.
“I think it’s great,” said Herrick. “He’s been a part of our staff for years. He teaches in the building too, which is important. There’s a lot of kids coming back and I hope they have a lot of success moving forward.
“Time just flies. My youngest (Jase) is graduating from high school this year. I thought it was a good time for someone younger to step in and take over. I really appreciate the support from the fans and community. It’s been a fun time and I’m very glad I got the opportunity to be the head coach.”
Menold is a Social Studies teacher at the high school and has served 15 years as an assistant. He’s been the Trojans’ the defensive coordinator the past several seasons.
After he graduated from Greenville in 1991, Menold attended Thiel and was a standout wrestler. He was an NCAA national qualifier in 1994 and named a Scholar All-American. He was 23-8 that season.
Menold has also served as athletic director and head wrestling coach at Jamestown and has coached football at all levels at Greenville. He also is the head elementary wrestling coach at Greenville.
“I’m very excited, it’s a great opportunity,” said Menold. “Being an alum and having played for coach Stone and coached with Brian, I’m just honored to follow them.
“I’ve coached at Greenville a long time, from when I was a student in college. I started helping out coach Stone with the intramural program in 1992 and then moved up to junior high, junior varsity, varsity, and here we are.
“I’ve learned a lot from Brian and I’m excited to continue the pride of Greenville football and instill those values and work ethic in the kids. I met with the seniors today (Friday) and am excited to get to work.
“We may change things a little, but I want the team to be a reflection of the community and play tough, power football.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.