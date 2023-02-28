MEADVILLE — It has been 25 years since the Mercer High School boys basketball team played in a District 10 championship game.
In the final minutes of Tuesday night’s District 10 Class 2A semifinal game at Meadville High School, it seemed as if the Mustangs’ drought may extend another year. But junior guard Daemyin Mattocks made sure that Mercer’s dry spell ended.
Mercer trailed Eisenhower, 52-50, with two minutes left. But Mattocks drilled a go-ahead three-pointer from the left wing to spark Mercer’s game-ending 11-1 run Tuesday night as the Mustangs earned a 61-53 victory.
Mattocks later drained a pair of free throws in the final minute to help sew up the win. He finished with 19 points while senior center Jake Mattocks scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half for top-seeded Mercer (20-4).
“It doesn’t surprise me one bit with Daemyin,” fifth-year Mercer head coach Joe Venasco said. “He’s a basketball guy. I know that the football coach will argue with me, but he puts a lot of time into his game. Obviously, that (three-pointer) was the biggest shot of the game.
“He doesn’t flinch. He just doesn’t.”
Mercer trailed 16-13 after one quarter and then faced a 26-18 deficit midway through the second period. Eisenhower’s active 2-3 zone kept Mercer from getting the ball inside to Jake Mattocks, who averages a team-high 16 points per game.
“The 2-3 zone made us grind,” Venasco said. “We didn’t make very many shots but when push came to shove, we played really tough. Eisenhower is a tough basketball team. They’re physical and they have some size.”
Mercer whittled the lead to 30-29 by halftime, however, on baskets from sophomore guard Bubba Palmer and Daemyin Mattocks.
Junior Braden Balaski buried a three-pointer early in the second half to give Mercer a 32-30 lead. Eisenhower (14-10) rebounded to take a 43-37 lead late in the quarter when Wyatt Lookenhouse drained the last of his four three-pointers.
Jake Mattocks scored in the paint to close the third quarter. He then scored Mercer’s first six points of the fourth quarter, helping Mercer forge a 50-50 deadlock with four minutes left.
“I thought our kids showed a lot of heart. It was a lot of work to get back to even,” Venasco said. “But once we got over the hump, we felt real good about our players late in the game.”
Mercer finished the game 10 of 11 at the foul line. Eisenhower went 4 of 15, including an 0-for-3 performance on the front end of bonus opportunities.
Lookenhouse led Eisenhower with 19 points. Mercer blanked him in the fourth quarter.
Mercer will face No. 3 seed Erie First Christian (13-10) in Friday night’s championship game. Erie First dumped No. 2 Cambridge Springs in Tuesday’s other semifinal tilt at Meadville, 63-42.
Mercer has earned a spot in the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 1998. The Mustangs last won a District 10 title in 1989.
“I’m so happy for these kids,” Venasco said. “If any group deserves it, they deserve it. I have to give some credit to last year’s team and those seniors, with the example that they set. We practice well now because of the example that those guys set.”
“We’re thrilled to be going on to Friday.”
––––––
D-10 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
EISENHOWER 16 14 13 10 53
MERCER 13 16 10 22 61
EISENHOWER – Black 4-0-3-8, Lookenhouse 7-1-4-19, Palmeri 3-0-1-8, Bunk 4-1-4-9, Hunt 3-2-3-9, Lindemuth 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Lookenhouse 4, Palmeri 2, Hunt 1. Totals: 21-4-15-53.
MERCER – Haines 1-0-0-2, Miller 0-0-0-0, Palmer 3-0-0-7, Balaski 2-2-2-8, D.Mattocks 6-6-7-19, Cunningham 1-0-0-3, Grossman 0-0-0-0, J.Mattocks 10-2-2-22. 3-pt. goals: Balaski 2, Palmer 1, D.Mattocks 1, Cunningham 1. Totals: 23-10-11-61.
