GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
District 10 Class 1A Playoffs
Quarterfinals
• Cochranton 3, Jamestown 0 — At Meadville Area Senior High School, the Muskies dropped a 25-10, 25-9, 25-12 decision to the Cardinals.
Cochranton is ranked seventh in the state in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.
Jamestown: Madilyn Enterline 23 digs; Morgan Bercis 7 digs; Hayley Wood 11 digs; Taylor Keener 10 assists.
The Muskies closed out the season with an 11-9 record.
Cochranton faces West Middlesex in the semifinals on Tuesday. The Cards beat the Reds, 3-1, last fall for the District 10 championship.
Only six Mercer County teams have won D-10 volleyball championships: Grove City (1987, 1992, 1993, 2000), West Middlesex (1989), and Wilmington (2009). Farrell won 20 championships in District 7 and eight state championships from 1982-2005.
• Maplewood 3, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At Meadville Area Senior High’s “House of Thrills,” powerhouse Maplewood ousted the Golden Eagles in straight sets, 25-11, 25-7, 25-5.
Maplewood is ranked ninth in Class 1A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Assocation state rankings.
Kennedy Catholic: Stats were not reported to The Herald by deadline.
Maplewood will face Lakeview in the semifinals on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
District 10 Class 1A Playoffs
Quarterfinals
• Girard 2, Mercer 1 — At Titusville High School, the Yellowjackets upset the defending District 10 champions.
Mercer took a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Girard fired in a pair of goals to take a 2-1 lead before halftime. Girard held on through a scoreless second half for the win.
Mercer did not report stats to The Herald by deadline.
Girard will play Seneca in the semifinals on Thursday. The Bobcats beat Eisenhower, 3-2, on Tuesday.
• Cambridge Springs 5, Wilmington 0 — At Bender Field in Meadville, the Blue Devils blanked the Hounds on Tuesday night.
Wilmington did not report stats to The Herald.
Cambridge Springs advances to the District 10 semifinals on Thursday to play Mercyhurst Prep.
BOYS SOCCER
District 10 Class 1A Playoffs
Quarterfinals
• Mercer 12, Eisenhower 1 — At Carter Field in Titusville Tuesday, the defending District 10 Class 1A champions routed Ike.
Mercer did not report stats to The Herald by deadline on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs will face Wilmington in the semifinals. The Hounds earned a bye into the semis.
Last fall, Mercer defeated Wilmington, 4-1, to capture the District 10 crown.
• Iroquois 2, Sharpsville 1 (2OT) — At Meadville Area Senior High’s Bender Field, Iroquois rallied to oust the Blue Devils from the playoffs.
Sharpsville took a 1-0 lead before the Braves tied it up to force overtime, and then Iroquois fired in the game-winner in double-overtime to advance to the semifinals.
Sharpsville did not report stats to the Herald on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils advanced to the D-10 semifinals last season before falling to Wilmington, 8-1.
Iroquois will face Seneca in the semifinals on Thursday.
