The Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2023. Inductees are Jim Faylo, Shawn Hoover, Brenda Scrivens, Joseph Furmanek, Gary McGranahan, and youth inductees Cheyene Lindus and Cameron Buckley.
The following are from bios submitted by the Hall.
JIM FAYLO
Jim started bowling in sixth grade at Thornton Hall. He has been involved in organized bowling for 42 years and M.C.B.A for 35 years. Jim’s highest average was 217, his highest game is a 300, his highest series is 729, and he has bowled in seven different leagues (Thornton Hall, Sunset Lanes, Sharpsville, Reynolds, and Hickory Bowl).
Jim has had over 100 700 series, one 300 game, 1 triplicate game of 290, and 10 275-299 games. He bowls in many tournaments, 20 of those being local, one regional tourney, and one state tournament. He also has bowled the Slovak Nationals 25 times.
Faylo has achieved a high league average many times, league high game, and league high series. He has bowled 25 straight years in the Sunday Ten Pin League.
Jim is a director of the Mercer County Bowling Association since 2000. He has been association Manager for the Mercer County Association since 2010. He is very helpful with any questions the league secretaries have, especially with the many rule changes and sanctions.
Faylo has been president of the Sunday Ten Pin League for 30 years. He is secretary and Treasurer of the the Monday Night league. He still bowls with his team: Greg Yoursh, Rich Billioni, and Norm Kolbrich.
What stands out the most for Faylo is when he bowled his first 300 game, he also accomplished bowling an 800 series. Faylor has been married to his wife, Elaine, for 31 years. They have two children, Jacque and Jared. Faylor currently works for Interstate Real Estate Service where he is a realtor.
SHAWN HOOVER
Hoover’s career began in the fall of 1993 when he joined his first league and held an average of 156. He has been in organized bowling for 27 years. He has bowled at Reynolds Lanes in the Friday Night Rock & Roll League, his first-ever league, and Sharpsville Orangeville Businessmen’s League on Thursday nights. He has picked up many outstanding spares such as the big 4 split and the 7-10 split. His first-ever teammates were Brad Miller, Chuck Nay, and possibly Dave Reagle (it has been a while and to Hoover’s best recollection).
Hoover has bowled in many state tournaments with many different people. He currently bowls on Monday nights at Celebrity Bowl with Kyle Wentling, Scott Lizka, and Jeff Smith. Tuesday nights he bowls at Sunset Lanes with his two daughters, Hali and Mikhalia, along with Justin Carroll. Wednesday nights he bowls at 10 Pin Alley with Rick Busch, George Uhl, and Kyle Wentling.
Looking back, Shawn was asked what one thing stands out to him, he said, “Bowling isn’t always about what I’ve done, but what my kids have done.” He’s most proud of both of his daughters making the Hall of Fame Honorees.
Other things that stand out to Hoover are driving to nationals with Gary McGranahan and the gang for nationals, shooting his 20th 300 game on Tuesday night with his daughter on his team, making the top 32 at the Super Honkie out of 840 bowlers, winning bowler of the year in 2005, then back-to-back in 2007, 2008, and 2009, and bowling his first 300 game. He also was first in the county in the Y2K on Jan. 6, 2000. Also, the first 800-834 in the roll-offs across three lanes.
Shawn has had six 800 series, his highest series is an 834, his highest average was a 235. He has had 20 300 games, numerous 275-299 games, and he has had many 600 and 700 series. Shawn has bowled in many local tournaments including Slovak, Mercer County 700, and Mercer County Masters, three state tournaments, and eight national tournaments.
Hoover has been married to his wife, Jennifer, for almost six years. He is currently the owner of In Your Face Cupcakes with his wife. He has three children, two daughters and a son — Hali 21, Mikhaila 20, and Colton 16. Shawn also has two great stepchildren, Garret 22 and Molly 20.
BRENDA SCRIVENS
Scrivens has been involved in organized bowling for 30 years. Her first bowling experience was at 19 years old when her boyfriend asked her to dinner and bowling.
She has bowled in seven leagues in different alleys over the past 30 years, including Greenville Bowl, Celebrity Bowl, and 10 Pin Alley.
Scrivens has bowled in many state tournaments with her teammates, Sally Johnson, Florence Garret, and Linda Packard. Scrivens currently bowls two nights a week — Monday at Celebrity Bowl and Wednesday at Ten Pin. She has rolled 600, 500 and 700 series. Her high average is a 188 and her high game was a 289.
Scrivens has held many offices as secretary, treasurer, and president of different leagues. She has also served as director of Mercer County Bowling Hall Of Fame.
A few things that stand out for her over the years is when she bowled her first 700 series during the Tuesday night Trio League at Celebrity Bowl. The second is when she watched her son, Ben, bowl his first 300 during the Stars Of Tomorrow Tournament at age 15. Lastly was watching her daughter compete at the Pepsi State Tournament and Teen Masters in Detroit. She also enjoys watching her husband bowl, especially when he got his first 800 series on a Sunday night Mixed League.
Scrivens has been married to her husband, Jim, for 26 years. They have two children, Benjamin (wife Dylan — they currently live in Japan) and Gabrielle (currently attending YSU as a Nursing major and Psychology Minor). Scrivens currently works at AAA in Hermitage.
JOSEPH FURMANEK
Furmanek started bowling in the early 80s at Nobel Manor in Pittsburgh. His first experience at bowling was with his father, a lot of gutter balls were involved, bumpers didn’t exist then.
He has bowled in many leagues, most of them at Reynolds Lanes. He has bowled in many state tournaments with Brad Reichard, and they won second place in doubles.
His first teammates were Jim Rowe, Rick Bush, Guy Brooks, and Dave Bascock. Furmanek still bowls at Reynolds Lanes with Jeremy Ferrell and Ryan Stainbrook.
What Joe enjoys most is teaching the kids how to bowl and watching their faces when they hit the pins — teaching them to love the sport of bowling like he did when he was younger.
Furmanek had his first beer with his father while bowling at Noble Manor. He enjoyed bowling with his father more than anything.
Furmanek has been married to his wife, Melissa, for 26 years. He previously worked at Cobblestone Hotel and Suites but now owns and is the head of maintenance at Reynolds Lanes. He keeps the lanes in great shape and takes pride in his alley.
Furmanek really enjoys helping a bowler improve small things in their game and watching them improve. He feels proud to have helped.
GARY McGRANAHAN
McGranahan’s career began 32 years ago, plus 10 years with the Young American Bowling Alliance. He started bowling at five years old with his free ball from his grandparents, William and Dorothy McGranahan. His grandparents owned Greenville Bowling Center.
McGranahan has been a member of 20 different bowling leagues at six different houses. He has bowled in 21 national tournaments and two state tournaments. His personal best at Nationals was a third-place finish in singles and seventh-place finish in all events. Gary still stays active in the social leagues. He currently bowls Monday nights at Celebrity Bowl and Tuesday nights at Plaza Lanes in Meadville.
He bowled his first 300 game at age 15, first 700 series at age 16, and first 600 series at age 17. In 1992 he won the inaugural Sunset Lanes Super Bowl Sweeper and in 1994 he captured the 40th annual MCBA Singles actual champion (781).
For 42 years Gary has enjoyed bowling with family, including his grandparents, Bill and Dot McGranahan, his mother, Barb Calvin, and dad, David McGranahan Sr., his stepdad, Terry Calvin, stepmother, Shirley McGranahan, oldest brother, David Jr., and stepsister, Tracey, and also his children, Zack, Raigen, and Andrew.
Some of McGranahan’s accomplishments include placing third in singles and seventh in all events overall among 80,000 bowlers at the 2001 Reno Nevada National Tournament, rolling back-to-back 300 games (twice), bowling three 300 games in three consecutive days and four in the span of nine days.
McGranahan has had 80 300 games, 30 800 series, and carried a 220 average in the league for 25 years. His highest average was 237. He has won the Super Bowl Sweeper at Sunset Lanes five times and has over 30 years in competitive bowling.
In 2015 he won a 5 Baker Tournament in Bradford, Pa. In 1999 and 2003, McGranahan was the Bowler of the Year at Celebrity Bowl. In 1995 he was a Classic Double 700 club champion. He has won $5,000 in super brackets at Nationals. In 2012, he won the first annual Billy Lovell Jr. Scratch Tournament and was the Sims Lanes Thanksgiving Sweeper champion.
McGranahan has been dating his girlfriend, Nicole Lapcevich, for four years. He has three children, Zack (32), Raigen (19), and Andrew (16). He worked for the family plumbing business, McGranahan Plumbing, for 30 years.
YOUTH INDUCTEES
CHEYENE LINDUS
Cheyene has been bowling since she was five years old at Reynolds Lanes. Some of her goals that she has hit are scoring over a 200, getting close to a 600 series, and becoming more consistent on spares.
She plays softball when she is not bowling, She also really enjoys dirt track races. In softball, she is a 3-year varsity letterwinner and a first-string catcher. When she is not on the field playing, she is at her sister’s game watching or in the dugout helping the younger girls improve their game. She also goes to Future Soldiers training four times a month to help her get ready for boot camp for the Army.
After she graduates from high school in May, she will be going to boot camp in June. In the army she will become a wheeled vehicle mechanic. In school she has been on the honor roll almost every year. She has been going to the Trumbull Career and Technical Center for Auto Service. At the TCTC they have students that are in eighth grade. They tour the school and she is one of the kids they pick to help give them a tour of the school and the different programs that are offered. Last year she helped at the Salvation Army to pass food out to the homeless. She has also been named Student of the Month.
During the summer, if she was not at the softball fields, she would be working at Sharon Speedway.
She is currently carrying a bowling average of 158, a high game of 226, and a high series of 557.
Cheyene lives in Burghill, Ohio, and is the daughter of Jennifer and Michael Lindus. Cheyene has one sister, Madison.
CAMERON BUCKLEY
Buckley is a senior at Reynolds High School and a Commodore Perry High bowler. He has been in the bowling alley multiple days a week with his parents since he was born. He has been bowling for 16 years and has had two 300 games — one 300 game in high school bowling at Thornton Hall and the other in his sanction league at Celebrity Bowl.
Buckley has a high series of 787 and a high average of 214. He used to bowl in the Stars Of Tomorrow tournaments with his friends, Alex Carroll, Lane Fry, Karsen Urey, Gabby Scrivens, and many others. He has had many successes including taking third in the Pepsi State finals in 2018 and many other top three finishes in district tournaments. He currently bowls in the Whiz Kids League at Celebrity Bowl.
Cameron has a 2.9 GPA and his favorite class is business math. He is a three-year letterwinner in baseball and joined the golf team for the first time his senior year.
Outside of bowling, he enjoys golfing, baseball, and playing basketball with his friends. He is also a cook at Stateline Bar & Grill, a business his mother owns. Cameron will be graduating this year and plans to take a gap year in an attempt to further his bowling career as well as help his mother with the business.
Cameron is the son of Tammy and Don Buckley and lives in Greenville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.