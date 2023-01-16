Andy Blatt was a phenomenal record-setting running back for Greenville High School from 1989-1992 and Westminster College from 1992-1996.
At Greenville, Andy was a 3-year lettermen in football, amassing 3,677 career rushing yards and 70 career touchdowns. His junior year Andy led the Trojans to a 7-3-1 record and was named 1st Team All-Northwest Conference. His senior year, the Trojans went 10-2 winning the Northwest Conference Championship and finishing as District 10 runner-up to Hickory. In the championship game, Blatt ran for 248 yards in a 21-20 losing effort. The Trojans went on in the state playoffs, ultimately claiming a #4 state ranking.
As a senior, he rushed for 1,974 yards and 44 touchdowns, breaking the single season Pennsylvania touchdown record set in the 1970s. Following his senior campaign, Blatt received First- Team Northwest Conference honors, First Team All-State and was invited to play in the PA vs. OHIO All-Star Game.
He recorded over 3,600 yards and 404 points during his high school career. His career and single-season point totals are still Greenville High records today.
In track, Andy was a 4-year letter winner, and as a senior anchored the 4 x 100 team (Blatt, Mowry, Porter, Bothun) to a school record, District 10 title and a 3rd place finish at States. He also placed 2nd in the 110 hurdles at Districts and 4th at States.
He lettered his freshman and sophomore seasons for the Trojan basketball team.
Andy matriculated to Westminster College where he finished his collegiate career with the highest single-season rushing total (1982 yards), most rushing touchdowns in a season (22), most career- rushing and total touchdowns (56 rushing and 68 total touchdowns) and highest yards per carry (6.3) of any running back.
He graduated with the second highest rushing yardage total in school history. His totals of 811 carries for 4,627 yards still rank third all-time at Westminster while his career marks of 56 rushing touchdowns and 68 total touchdowns remain school records to this day.
A two-time NAIA All-American (1994, ‘96), his top season came in 1994 as Andy rushed 313 times for a school record 1,982 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns leading the Titans to the NAIA Division I National Championship. Over his career, Andy was a seven-time playoff MVP and he was the 1995 NAIA Pre-Season Player of the Year.
He held the Titan single-game rushing record until 2004 as he recorded a 243-yard effort against Lambuth (TN) in 1994. He was inducted into the Titan Sports Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Greenville High Sports Hall in 2022.
Andy has been very active in youth sports in the Pittsburgh area with his children, coaching countless soccer, baseball, basketball and football teams.
