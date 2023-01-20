Dan Schneider was an outstanding athlete who went on to help hundreds of young players achieve their dreams in more than 40 years of coaching.
A football standout at Sharon High from 1966-68, he was a 2-year starter at guard and 2-time all-conference performer. A member of the undefeated 1966 team, he went on to be a Tigers co-captain his senior season and a Half-Helmet Award winner that year.
Dan moved on to a phenomenal career at Thiel College where he was a 4-year letterman and 3-year starter at guard. He won All-Presidents Athletic Conference honors his junior and senior years and was a team captain his final season when the Tomcats won the PAC crown.
He was a First-Team Lutheran All-American that season, the first Thiel player ever to receive that honor, and was named to the Outstanding College Athletes in America.
Dan was a Thiel College Athletic Hall of Fame inductee in 2006.
He shared his football knowledge with young players for more than 40 years, including 26 years as assistant coach at his alma mater Sharon where the team won 9 District 10 championships and finished as state runner-up twice.
He coached for 13 years at Reynolds – 1981 as head coach – and the team won numerous conference crowns.
In 2006, he was an assistant coach at Grove City College.
Dan was honored as “Distinguished Football Coach” by the West Penn Football Coaches Association in 2003 and was recipient of the “Honor Our Own” Award from the Pa. Scholastic Football Coaches Association in 2015.
A Little League coach in Sharon, he was also Umpire and Chief of the Sharon American division.
He worked numerous summer football camps.
