Halle (Bretz) Davis is one of the outstanding all-around female athletes to come through the Lakeview High sports programs.
She posted tremendous accomplishments in track and basketball, a four-year letter winner in both sports.
In track, she was a team captain and in 1992 she finished undefeated in the shot put. She won the District 10 championship and followed up by winning the PIAA State AA Championship.
She set a school record with a launch of 40-1¾”.
She also placed 6th in the discus and was named to the All-State Track and Field Team.
In basketball, Halle was a team captain and scored 1,022 points in her career and hauled down hundreds of rebounds. She helped lead the squad to the 1991 French Creek Valley Championship.
As her coach Jack Findley proclaimed: “She was a four-year starter who was a team player and always worked extremely hard.”
She was named to the All-Star Team in 1992. She was also honored as a Mercer County Hall of Fame Academic All-Star in 1992.
She followed by competing in track and field at Slippery Rock University from 1994-96.
Halle went on to share her knowledge in track and field by serving as throwing coach at Villa Angela St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio.
She donated every medal and trophy she ever won, except the state medals, to the Greater Cleveland Boys and Girls Club for re-purposing to help inspire other young athletes.
