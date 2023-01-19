Jerry Novosel’s accomplishments as a baseball coach at West Middlesex High School were many, but for him it was more than wins and losses.
While he posted a phenomenal career record of 425-233-5, his effect on others was even more impressive.
Four of his players were drafted into the major leagues and numerous others continued their playing careers at the collegiate level.
In his tenure, he had only four losing seasons. In an era before open tournaments, his teams qualified for the playoffs 24 times, winning five District 10 Championships and reaching the state semifinals twice.
He was instrumental in the startup of junior varsity and junior high baseball in Mercer County.
Jerry was named the league’s Coach of the Year three times and in 2010, the American Baseball Coaches Association honored him with its inaugural Ethics in Coaching Award.
He graduated from West Middlesex High in 1971. His senior year in wrestling he was the District 10 runner-up and he went on to wrestle at Youngstown State University in the first year of the program.
While teaching at West Middlesex High School for 36 years, he also coached varsity football for 10 seasons and ran the weightlifting program for eight.
Jerry also played softball for Walt’s Inn, winning the state tournament in 1977. He was named tournament MVP after hitting a walk-off homer in extra innings.
Novosel was inducted into the West Middlesex High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.
