Ken Tarczy is arguably the greatest all-around athlete in the history of Mercer High School who went on to a brilliant career at Harvard.
A 1982 graduate at Mercer, he notched 10 letters in athletics – 4 in football and 3 each in basketball and track.
In football, the running back rushed for 1,331 yards in 1981 and was a two-time All-Tri County All-Star.
In basketball, Ken scored 937 career points and was All-Mercer County two seasons.
He was a three-event (400, 1600, 3200-relay) qualifier for the PIAA State Track and Field Championships and medaled in the 3200 relay.
He was named to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Top 22.
At Harvard, Ken was a 3-year letterman as starting defensive back in football and was Honorable Mention All-American and All-New England in 1985. He was All-Ivy League in 1984 and ’85.
He coached for several years at powerful Oceanside, California, the same high school attended by Junior Seau.
Ken was a member of Mercer Athletic Hall of Fame’s inaugural class.
