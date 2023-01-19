Robert Milo Cain is the 2023 posthumous inductee to the Mercer County Hall of Fame.
Bob was a standout athlete at Sharpsville High School from 1931-34, competing in football, basketball and baseball.
Despite missing part of the 1933 season with rheumatic fever, he was able in his career to earn varsity letters in all three sports. He helped lead the football team to the Mercer County championship.
He was the hero of Sharpsville’s 6-0 win over Sharon played in ankle-deep mud. He rushed in and recovered the ball when a Sharon punt was blocked at the 6-yard line.
He served as captain of the basketball team and was named an All-Pennsylvania forward. He played in the Hoyle Tournament.
Bob went to Marietta College and Duquesne University. At Marietta, he played baseball and basketball in the Tri-City League. He played football at Duquesne and was an understudy for the team’s running back candidate for the All-America team.
He was a strong contributor to the Sharpsville community for many years and served as Santa Claus many times during the annual Service Club event at Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.