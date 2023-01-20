Susan (Kennedy) Thurman was one of the top all-around athletes produced at West Middlesex High School who went on to college success.
At West Middlesex, where she was inducted into the school hall of fame in 2011, she was a star in volleyball, basketball and track.
In volleyball, she was all-conference 3 years, league MVP her senior year, First Team All-District 10 and First Team All-State.
Susan was all-conference two years in basketball and a 3-year letter winner. She still ranks among the top players in single-season scoring and overall scoring for WM girls.
In track, she was a 4-year letter winner. She was a District 10 400-meter relay champion and earned a 6th place at PIAA state.
She earned a full scholarship for volleyball to St. Bonaventure University, where she was a 4-year starter and 3-year captain. She was the 1990 Mizuno Rookie of the Year and earned All-Atlantic 10 honors twice. She established school records in most kills (512) in a season and career digs (958).
From 2000-14, Susan served as head girls volleyball coach at Las Vegas High School, posting a record of 214-111 while winning a dozen 4A Northeast Conference crowns. She was named Northeast Coach of the Year 9 times.
She was also head boys coach at the school, recording a 225-69 ledger from 2005-14. Her teams won 2 Nevada state championships and 1 runner-up finish, winning numerous conference titles and 3 region crowns.
From 2014-18 she was the inaugural head volleyball coach at the College of Southern Nevada and mentored 12 Academic All-Americans over 3 seasons. She was the 2016 Scenic West Coach of the Year.
Susan is currently the coach of the Vegas United volleyball squad that was the 2022 Girls 15U Premier Division Qualifier (Gold Division) after her 2021 14U team was PVL Silver Division champ and tied for 5th at USA Nationals.
As coach of the Green Valley Christian team since 2019, she had more success, highlighted by winning the 2022 1A State Championship and Southern Championship. The team was state runner-up in 2021 and her daughter Ellie Thurman was conference MVP both years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.