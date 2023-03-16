ALLISON PARK — Mercer had no answers for Shea Champine Wednesday night.
The Bishop Canevin 6-foot-1 senior guard posted a game-high 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Crusaders to a 56-43 win over the Mustangs in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A boys’ basketball playoffs Wednesday evening at Hampton High School.
“It’s disappointing, but at the same time, I’m so incredibly proud of our kids,” Mercer coach Joe Venasco said. “They have a great team and obviously (Champine) is a great player. When you get into a close game with those guys, it allows for Shae to take over and he’s such a great athlete. We couldn’t keep him from getting the ball and that was something we haven’t struggled with all year.
“We did some game-planning and we tried to try to take Shae away, but at the same time, they’re just a difficult matchup. If you take him away, 23 (Jason Cross) is a tremendous player for them and they have shooters all over the place.”
With the loss, Mercer (21-6) is forced to say goodbye to seniors Nathan Haines, Jake Mattocks and Tre Miller.
“We have 3 very good seniors, who we are sad to see go but are leaving their mark on our program,” Venasco said. “Nate Haines is a little banged up and that’s just unfortunate. He’s just been steady for us the past three years whether it was starting or coming off the bench. He’s such a good kid and the effort was always there.
“Tre came back to our school last year and really helped us on the offensive end. He plays what I call an old man’s game, because he looks like me playing out there. He’s been key in getting Jake going this season, catching it in the high post and feeding him in the low post. Jake’s been my guy for four years. He never missed a practice or a game. He’s just been a tremendous representative of our team and of our community. He carried us a bit this season but did it in a way that our younger kids got better.”
After the Mustangs took an early 5-2 lead on a Miller jumper and a Mattocks 3-pointer, Bishop Canevin closed the first quarter on a 10-2 run and a Dante Berrien layup made it 14-7 moments into the second quarter.
“We did a poor job in the first quarter plain and simply of getting back on defense,” Venasco said. “That’s one of the basic fundamentals of basketball. Our guy that was responsible for rotating back wasn’t rotating back and they ended up with a lot of transition points.”
After the Crusaders eventually extended their lead to 28-15, Mercer got a jumper from Bubba Palmer and back-to-back layups from Dae Mattocks to close the first half to pull the Mustangs to within 28-21 at the half.
“That was very nice and it was nice to see Dae get going, because we need him to get going to give ourselves a chance to win this game,” Venasco said.
Back-to-back buckets from Champine — who scored 18 points in the second half — pushed the Bishop Canevin lead back to double figures (32-21), but Braden Balaski went on a personal 9-0 run to cut the Mercer deficit to 32-30 with 3:29 to play in the third quarter.
Champine stemmed the Mustang momentum with a pair of free throws and a layup to help BC take a 39-34 into the closing eight minutes.
“We came out in the third quarter, Braden Balaski nailed one and another one and one more again to get us back in the ballgame,” Venasco said. “That’s the type of player he is. He gets frustrated with himself way more than the coaches do. Whether it’s in practices or in games, I want him to keep shooting, because every time he shoots it, I feel like it’s going in. We’ve seen him do this more than a couple times this year where he explodes for a portion of the game.”
Despite cranking up the pressure in the fourth quarter, the County Seaters were never able to get closer than seven points in the fourth quarter thanks to 10 points from Champine.
“It seemed like every time we’d make a run, they’d hit a (big shot),” Venasco said. “You’d do a lot of work to get it down to five or six and all of a sudden it’s back to eight.”
Mercer — who turned it over 15 times — wasn’t able to find a rhythm on the offensive end against Bishop Canevin, making just 17-of-52 shots and just 3-of-12 from the charity stripe.
“(Bishop Canevin) is extremely athletic and in most games, we’re the most athletic team on the floor,” Venasco said. “Tonight, they were the better team. Athletically, they pose a lot of problems. They have a bunch of guys that are 6-1, 6-2 or 6-3, but their length gave us problems. At the end of the day, it was two great teams and we just came out on the short end.”
Notes: With his eight points Wednesday night, Jake Mattocks finishes his stellar career in ninth place all-time at Mercer with 1,151 points — just one point behind 2004 graduate Jason Moon (1,152). … Balaski led the Mustangs with 14 points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds, while Miller chipped in eight tallies. … In addition to his eight points, Jake Mattocks finished with eight rebounds and three steals. … The Crusaders (22-6) will face WPIAL champion Aliquippa Saturday at a site and time to be determined in the PIAA quarterfinals. Champine went over the 1,000-point plateau for the Crusaders in the win. … Bishop Canevin had 24 turnovers, while connecting on 20-of-51 from the field. … Jason Cross finished with a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Crusaders.
PIAA CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
2ND ROUND
B. CANEVIN 12 16 11 17 56
MERCER 7 14 13 9 43
BISHOP CANEVIN — Champine 8-10-10-27, DeFrank 1-0-0-3, Berrien 4-0-0-8, Cross 4-1-2-10, Vaughn 3-0-0-8, Panza 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Vaughn 2, Champine 1, DeFrank 1, Cross 1. Totals: 20-11-12-56.
MERCER — J. Mattocks 3-1-2-8, D. Mattocks 2-1-6-5, Miller 3-1-2-8, Haines 0-0-2-0, Balaski 5-0-0-14, Palmer 3-0-0-6, Cunningham 1-0-0-2, Grossman 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Balaski 4, J. Mattocks 1, Miller 1. Totals: 17-3-12-43.
