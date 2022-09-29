WASHINGTON, Pa. — Nick N A Promise opened and insurmountable lead and triumphed easily for trainer Bill Daugherty, Jr. and owner Susan Daugherty — both of Mercer — in Thursday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 2-year-old filly captured an $8,200 Conditioned Trot in 1:59.2 for her sixth victory in 15 lifetime starts.
Elsewhere on Thursday’s card, Carlton’s Levi Byler enjoyed an owner’s win when Caviar’s Yankee moved strongly first over to capture a $10,500 Conditioned Trot in 1:57.3, just a tick off his lifetime mark.
Friday’s 13-race program at The Meadows features an $82,500 Keystone Classic for freshman colt and gelding pacers. On the wagering front, the card offers a pair of carryovers: $1,646.65 in the Early Pick 4 (race 2), $343.82 in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4). First post is 5:10 PM. — By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association.
