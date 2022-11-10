WASHINGTON, Pa. — Shayna Rosa quarter-poled to the top and made the move stand up, scoring for trainer Bill Daugherty, Jr. and lessee Susan Daugherty — both of Mercer — in Thursday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 3-year-old filly captured an $11,500 Trot in 1:59.2.
Friday’s card at The Meadows is a huge wagering extravaganza, as it features a pair of must-pay wagers offering $125,000 in pool guarantees. Included are the final-race Jackpot Super Hi-5 and its $75,000 guarantee and the Jackpot Pick-5 (race 4) with a $50,000 guarantee.
Ordinarily, those jackpots are paid only if there is a unique winning ticket. However, because of the mandatory payouts, the holders of all correct tickets will share in the spoils. First post is 12:45 p.m.
Follow the races at meadowsgaming.com.
