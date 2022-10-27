WASHINGTON, Pa. — After three straight second-place finishes, Call Me Rose broke through for trainer Bill Daugherty, Jr. and owner Susan Daugherty — both of Mercer — in Thursday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 3-year-old filly charged through the Lightning Lane to capture a $9,000 Conditioned Trot in a career-best 2:01.1.
Live racing at The Meadows continues Friday when the 12-race program features a pair of carryovers: $12,573.41 in the final-race Jackpot Super Hi-5, $7,823.27 in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4). First post is 12:45 p.m.
