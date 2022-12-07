STATE COLLEGE – A.J. Hoggard honed his basketball skills in Philadelphia, but he opted to head a few states West to refine his craft at the collegiate level in East Lansing. The Coatesville native returned to his native Pennsylvania in dominant fashion as a member of the Spartans on Wednesday.
Hoggard's 23-point outing helped Michigan State snap a two-game skid with a 67-58 win against Penn State in a crowded Bryce Jordan Center in the Nittany Lions' Big Ten opener.
Hoggard did his damage behind 8 of 16 shooting from the field, and he was a perfect 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.
"He puts pressure on you," Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said of Hoggard. "You have to have a bigger guard who can stay with him, who can stay in front of him. He's so physical. He can get into the lane and keep you on his hip or on his back. He can drive, and big guys don't bother him."
Wednesday's win put the Spartans back in the win column for the first time since Nov. 27, while the loss marked the second straight for Penn State, which is seeking its first win since beating Lafayette on Nov. 25.
Michigan State's (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser ended with 14 and 12 points, respectively, with Hauser accumulating 15 rebounds. Jalen Pickett registered a double-double for the Nittany Lions with 17 rebounds and 13 points. Seth Lundy paced Penn State's (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) scoring efforts with 16, and Camren Wynter rounded out the Nittany Lions' double-figure scorers with 10.
Penn State led by 10 points early in the first half after a trio of free throws by Myles Dread gave the Nittany Lions the scoring advantage at 16-6.
It took Hoggard 10 minutes before he logged his first points, but the junior helped the Spartans chip away at their early deficit by posting 10 first-half points while Penn State's offense fell into a lull halfway through the opening period. Hoggard scored Michigan State's final six points of the half to send the game into the break with the score tied at 35.
"I felt like when we were making shots at the beginning, we were guarding better, we had more energy," Pickett said. "Once they started coming back and we didn't start making shots, we felt like energy kind of shifted."
Lundy opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but the Nittany Lions were plagued early from the free-throw line, going 2 of 5 during the first five minutes to lead Michigan State, 42-40, with 15:22 to play in the second half.
Hoggard gave the Spartans a 1-point lead with a 3-pointer following the under-15 media break. Caleb Dorsey scored in the paint to help the Nittany Lions regain the advantage, but sporadic shooting midway through the period sent Penn State on a three-minute scoring drought the Spartans seized upon.
Hoggard continued to provide the bulk of Michigan State's scoring during the Nittany Lions' lull, accounting for 9 points.
Lundy finally snapped the Nittany Lions' drought with a layup on an assist by Pickett to cut Penn State's deficit to 56-54 with just under five minutes remaining in regulation. Pickett scored on a jumper with 2:47 left in the period to bring the Nittany Lions within two points of tying the score at 58, but Hoggard and Hauser combined for eight points down the stretch to secure the road win for the Spartans. Penn State only made one of its final eight attempts from the field.
"It was a big win for us because I knew this would be a tough place to play," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "They're starting to get crowds again. They're starting to do some things. This is great for Big Ten basketball because (Shrewsberry) is going to do the job here, and it will be to the point where those students that fill that football stadium will be filling this stadium. And when they do, they'll win even more games. So it was a good win for us."
Penn State shot 19 of 55 (34.5%) from the field, including going 8 of 27 (29.6%) from behind the arc. Nittany Lion shooters were 12 of 18 from the free-throw line.
Michigan State connected on 43.3% (26 of 60) of its attempts from the field.
Penn State visits No. 17 Illinois at noon on Saturday (Big Ten Network).
