TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a pair of three-run homers in a prep game for the World Baseball Classic, helping Japan win 8-1 at the Central League’s Hanshin Tigers in an exhibition on Monday.
The Los Angeles Angels two-way star went down to his left knee in the third inning when he homered to center off right-hander Hiroto Saiki. Ohtani homered to center again in the fifth aganst left-hander Ren Tomida.
Ohtani struck out in his first at-bat and suggested he might have had jet lag after traveling from spring training in the United States.
Ohtani was playing his first game for Japan since an exhibition against the Netherlands on Nov. 13, 2016.
The WBC starts today with two games in Taiwan: Cuba vs. Netherlands, and Panama vs. Taiwan. Japan opens Thursday against China at the Tokyo Dome. Ohtani is expected to be Japan’s designated hitter.
Japan won the first two editions of the tournament in 2006 and 2009. The U.S. is defending champion after winning in 2017. The Dominican Republic is considered a favorite.
STITCHES FOR TURNER
TEMPE, Ariz. — Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner needed 16 stitches, but appeared to avoid any broken bones, after he was hit in the face by a pitch during Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.
The 38-year-old Turner fell to the ground after getting drilled by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.
Turner’s wife, Kourtney, posted to Instagram that the infielder had “16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans.”
“He’s receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion,” the Red Sox said in a statement. “He will undergo further testing, and we’ll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances.”
The two-time All-Star signed a $15 million, one-year deal with the Red Sox during the offseason after spending the past nine years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games last season.
ALL RISE
Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his first homer of the spring — a three-run shot — against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The reigning AL MVP launched a towering, opposite-field drive just over the right-center wall as part of a six-run second inning.
The four-time All-Star broke the American League record with 62 home runs last season.
New York manager Aaron Boone said Judge will play left field on Wednesday, as the Yankees experiment with using their regular right fielder in the other corner on occasion.
SALE THROWS 2 SCORELESS INNINGS
Chris Sale pitched two scoreless innings for the Red Sox as the seven-time All-Star tries to bounce back from three straight injury-marred seasons.
Sale gave up two hits and struck out two against Detroit in his first outing this spring.
“I got it back. I appreciate it more,” Sale told the Boston Globe. “I’m trying to have more fun with it; I’m trying to be more open-minded; I’m trying to kind of soak some things in and really appreciate it.”
Sale was one of the game’s most dominant pitchers throughout the 2010s, but has thrown just 48 1/3 innings since 2019. He missed the 2020 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and then had a variety of injuries last season that kept him off the mound.
The 33-year-old Sale is in the fourth season of a $145 million, five-year deal.
TWO BALKS
Baltimore Orioles right-hander Mychal Givens was called for two balks in the fourth inning.
Givens was called for both balks because he didn’t come to a complete stop while in the stretch before delivering his pitch. MLB says umpires are watching for more balks this year when runners are on base.
Givens has just one career balk in 419 regular-season appearances.
Some pitchers have funky idiosyncrasies in their deliveries and never come to a complete stop before delivering a pitch. That’s technically a balk, but umpires usually let those tics slide.
Not anymore. A complete stop with no movement becomes more significant because the pitch clock operator turns off the new pitch clock once the pitcher’s motion toward the plate begins.
Givens still pitched a scoreless inning of relief while striking out two.
TROUT READY FOR WBC
Angels star Mike Trout was 0 for 2 at the plate in his final tune-up before joining the United States for the World Baseball Classic.
The U.S. has exhibitions on Wednesday and Thursday before Saturday’s opener against Britain in Phoenix.
Trout, the U.S. captain, is part of a roster that includes Mookie Betts, Pete Alonso, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.
“It’s going to be special,” Trout said. “We’re just going out there, have some fun, see where it goes. We’ve got a pretty good team, but there’s a lot of great countries out there.”
CASTILLO SETTLES IN WITH MARINERS
Two-time All-Star Luis Castillo pitched 2 1/3 innings for the Mariners, allowing four hits and two runs against the Chicago Cubs in his second start. He struck out four and hit a batter with a pitch.
The 30-year-old right-hander was acquired from Cincinnati last summer and signed a $108 million, five-year contract. Castillo was 4-2 with a 3.17 ERA in 11 starts after the trade and helped Seattle to its first postseason berth since 2001.
