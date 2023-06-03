CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada scampered home on a 10th-inning wild pitch that knocked down umpire Cory Blaser, sending the Chicago White Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
All three runs in the game were scored on wild pitches.
Romy González opened the White Sox 10th with a sacrifice against José Cisnero (2-1), moving automatic runner Moncada to third.
After Yasmani Grandal bounced to second and Gavin Sheets was walked intentionally, Jake Burger was hit by a pitch. It was originally ruled a foul ball, and then the call was overturned after a challenge. Tim Anderson was at the plate when Cisnero threw a first-pitch fastball that hit Blaser right in the face mask.
Andrew Benintendi had two hits for the White Sox, who have won three of four. Reynaldo López (1-4) threw a scoreless 10th.
Zack McKinstry tripled and scored for the Tigers.
Benintendi singled, stole second, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on another Michael Lorenzen wild pitch in the fourth. Lorenzen struck out three in the inning.
Another wild pitch brought in the tying run in the sixth. McKinstry led off with a triple to the right-field fence and scored on Dylan Cease’s wild pitch.
Cease allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings. He is 10-1 with a 2.07 ERA in 15 career starts against the Tigers. In his previous start against Detroit, the right-hander gave up four runs in four innings Sunday.
Lorenzen took a perfect game into the sixth last weekend in his last start against Chicago before Gonzalez singled with two outs. Lorenzen was unable to repeat the feat Saturday. Anderson singled to lead off the game.
Lorenzen struck out six and walked none in seven innings.
