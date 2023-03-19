Valspar Golf

aylor Moore hits an approach shot on the 18th hole during Sunday’s final round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla.

 AP

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Moore was never really the star attraction Sunday at the Valspar Championship until he had finished hitting all the right shots and posed with the trophy for his first PGA Tour title that sends him to the Masters.

Adam Schenk and Jordan Spieth provided enough compelling theater for so much of the day, locked in a battle on the back nine of the Copperhead course at Innisbrook.

When it was over, all they shared was misfortune.

Moore surged into the mix with a 9-iron to 5 feet for birdie on the 15th hole and a 25-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, followed by two tough pars for a 4-under 67.

That turned out to be a winner when Spieth hit his tee shot into the water on the 16th and Schenk, going for his first PGA Tour victory, hit a drive on the final hole that settled next to a large pine tree. He made bogey and finished one shot behind.

Moore, who grew up outside Oklahoma City, was on the practice range anticipating a playoff when he realized he had won at 10-under 274.

“I might have been under the radar to some people watching, but I felt like I was in the golf tournament from the time I teed off today and was just excited to control what I could control and get it done,” Moore said.

The victory sends him to the Masters in three weeks, a welcome addition to his schedule.

Spieth was tied for the lead when he sent his tee shot into the water on the 16th and managed to stay in the game by getting up-and-down from 163 yards to salvage bogey. On the par-3 17th, which yielded only two birdies all day, Spieth hit 4-iron to 6 feet — only to miss the birdie putt.

Tommy Fleetwood was part of a three-way tie early on the back nine until he took bogey on the par-5 14th. Spieth didn't realize anyone else was in the mix.

“I thought it was me and Adam. I thought it was down to us two,” Spieth said. “I was thinking it was Tommy one back of us with a few holes to go and so I thought we could still kind of control it from the last group. Then I saw 10 (under) was posted walking off 16 green.”

The real heartbreak belonged to Schenk, whose wife flew down to Florida for the final round a month before she is due with their first child. Schenk holed a 70-foot birdie putt on the 12th hole. He made tough par saves on the 16th and 17th holes to stay tied.

On the 18th, however, he pulled his tee shot to the left. It was roughly the same line as Moore had hit his tee shot earlier, only Schenk's ball rolled through the gallery and stopped next to a pine tree.

“Wish I could have lightly hit somebody and stayed where I had a chance to get to the green, but it did not, and I didn’t deserve it,” Schenk said.

His only shot was hitting an inverted gap wedge left-handed, and it was a dandy, shooting across the fairway into the rough. His third shot came up just short of a ridge and rolled onto the fringe 40 feet away. The par putt to force a playoff hit the hole, but had too much pace and hopped out.

Schenk, playing for the 10th consecutive week so he can take time off when his son is born, closed with a 70.

“It stinks to get so close," he said.

Spieth missed a par putt on the 18th that was worth FedEx Cup points and money, signed for a 70 and tied for third with Fleetwood.

No one was paying all that much attention to Moore until the 29-year-old who played at Arkansas started hitting one quality shot after another. He stuffed his approach to 2 feet on No. 12 for a birdie. He effectively won the tournament with a great swing with a 9-iron on the 15th and his big putt on the next hole.

Moore got up-and-down for par with a long bunker shot on the 17th, and he two-putted from about 70 feet just off the green at the 18th.

The victory for Moore was worth $1,458,000 and moved him to No. 9 in the FedEx Cup standings. Along with the Masters, he gets in the PGA Championship. He moved from No. 103 to just inside the top 50 in the world.

––––––

At Innisbrook,

A Salamander Golf and Spa Resort – Copperhead

Palm Harbor, Fla.

Purse: $8.1 million

Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71

Final Round

Taylor Moore (500), $1,458,00071-67-69-67—274

Adam Schenk (300), $882,90066-69-70-70—275

Tommy Fleetwood (163),$477,90068-69-69-70—276

Jordan Spieth (163), $477,90067-70-69-70—276

Wyndham Clark (110), $332,10072-66-70-70—278

Sam Burns (100), $293,62569-73-70-67—279

Cody Gribble (85), $254,47572-65-70-73—280

Webb Simpson (85), $254,47571-68-68-73—280

Matt Wallace (85), $254,47571-67-70-72—280

Zac Blair (64), $181,57571-70-68-72—281

Patton Kizzire (64), $181,57568-73-67-73—281

J.T. Poston (64), $181,57570-68-71-72—281

Nick Taylor (64), $181,57572-70-69-70—281

Justin Thomas (64), $181,57569-70-72-70—281

Erik Van Rooyen (64), $181,57570-73-71-67—281

Cameron Percy (51), $131,62572-71-69-70—282

Doc Redman (51), $131,62574-69-68-71—282

Rory Sabbatini (51), $131,62574-65-73-70—282

MJ Daffue (40), $89,10069-74-71-69—283

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (40), $89,10074-68-75-66—283

Adam Long (40), $89,10071-68-71-73—283

Denny McCarthy (40), $89,10072-69-72-70—283

Sean O’Hair (40), $89,10071-72-68-72—283

Davis Riley (40), $89,10069-68-72-74—283

Sam Ryder (40), $89,10072-71-69-71—283

Michael Thompson (40), $89,10074-66-69-74—283

Doug Ghim (27), $53,19069-70-74-71—284

Stephan Jaeger (27), $53,19066-72-72-74—284

David Lingmerth (27), $53,19072-68-69-75—284

Andrew Novak (27), $53,19072-70-71-71—284

Chad Ramey (27), $53,19070-71-68-75—284

Alex Smalley (27), $53,19068-71-71-74—284

Kevin Streelman (27), $53,19073-70-68-73—284

Trevor Werbylo (27), $53,19071-69-73-71—284

Richy Werenski (27), $53,19071-71-71-71—284

Joseph Bramlett (16), $35,28071-72-71-71—285

Jason Dufner (16), $35,28071-72-73-69—285

Lucas Glover (16), $35,28067-72-73-73—285

Will Gordon (16), $35,28070-73-71-71—285

David Lipsky (16), $35,28072-70-70-73—285

Maverick McNealy (16), $35,28067-74-74-70—285

Patrick Rodgers (16), $35,28070-73-73-69—285

Justin Rose (16), $35,28071-71-72-71—285

Austin Smotherman (16), $35,28072-69-72-72—285

Byeong Hun An (8), $21,51968-71-73-74—286

Ryan Armour (8), $21,51971-72-71-72—286

Ben Griffin (8), $21,51969-72-72-73—286

Kramer Hickok (8), $21,51968-68-77-73—286

Seonghyeon Kim (8), $21,51971-70-73-72—286

Michael Kim (8), $21,51972-69-71-74—286

Andrew Landry (8), $21,51971-72-71-72—286

Ben Martin (8), $21,51969-71-73-73—286

Henrik Norlander (8), $21,51972-71-71-72—286

Justin Suh (8), $21,51972-69-73-72—286

Gary Woodland (8), $21,51971-70-72-73—286

Victor Perez (0), $21,51970-71-75-70—286

Greyson Sigg (6), $18,71171-70-74-72—287

Garrick Higgo (5), $18,38771-72-69-76—288

Hank Lebioda (5), $18,38771-72-73-72—288

Dylan Wu (5), $18,38771-69-70-78—288

Joel Dahmen (5), $18,06373-69-73-74—289

Ludvig Aberg (0), $072-71-73-73—289

Lee Hodges (4), $17,33474-68-72-76—290

Carl Yuan (4), $17,82072-70-74-74—290

Tyson Alexander (4), $17,33473-70-73-75—291

Ryan Brehm (4), $17,33466-75-76-74—291

Trevor Cone (4), $17,33473-69-77-72—291

Harrison Endycott (4), $17,33472-71-73-75—291

Zecheng Dou (3), $16,92971-69-72-80—292

Nick Gabrelcik (0), $075-67-74-76—292

James Hahn (3), $16,68673-70-77-74—294

Ryan Gerard (0), $16,68672-71-74-77—294

Tags

Trending Video