DETROIT (AP) — Peter Kuest believes there's always time to go fishing.
Just not this week. He's a little busy.
Kuest, a Monday qualifier ranked 789th in the world, and Taylor Moore shot 8-under 64s to share the first-round lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday.
What would the 25-year-old Kuest be doing if he didn't earn a spot in the field?
“Probably fishing back in Utah,” he said.
The former BYU player, who turned pro in 2020, is playing in his 10th career PGA Tour event and for the third time this season as a qualifier.
Kuest has limited status on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he hasn't played this year while he bets on himself that he can compete with the world's best.
Between missing the cut at the Texas Open in April and finishing tied for 57th at the Canadian Open earlier this month, he closed with a 63 at the Byron Nelson in May to tie for 14th.
“It solidifies that I can play out here,” Kuest said.
The 29-year-old Moore, who has an 18-hole lead for the first time on the PGA Tour, made eight birdies in his bogey-free round. He won the Valspar Championship in March, outlasting Jordan Spieth.
Moore missed the cut in his last three tournaments after finishing tied for 72nd at the PGA Championship.
“With the current state of my game, I’ve kind of been stuck in neutral,” he said. “So, this has been really good for me to see."
Dylan Wu had the third albatross on the PGA Tour this season and shot 65, joining Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett, Justin Suh and Adam Schenk a stroke off the lead.
Collin Morikawa was among those two shots back while Rickie Fowler was three off the lead at Detroit Golf Club.
While many took full advantage of favorable conditions on a relatively easy course, some notable names were nowhere near the top of the leaderboard.
Max Homa, the only player in the field ranked in the top 10 in the world, shot a 3-under 69. Sungjae Im was one stroke better.
Defending champion Tony Finau, who won last year at 26 under, shot 72.
Major champions Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas are in danger of missing the cut.
Matsuyama had a 75 and Thomas was one shot worse after making a double bogey and five bogeys. At No. 66 in the FedEx Cup standings, Thomas, who won his second PGA Championship last year, is in danger of missing a postseason that will include the top 70 players.
Thomas, out of the top 10 in the world for the first time in nearly six years, missed the cut in two of his previous three tournaments.
Wu had the shot of the day, one that was witnessed by only the fans fortunate enough to be there.
“We were walking up to the green, I’m like, ‘I’m pretty sure the camera’s not on,’” Wu said.
He holed a hybrid from 262 yards on the 570-yard, par-5 14th hole for a 2, moving from 1 under to 4 under on a single hole. He didn’t see the ball go in due to smoky air from Canada’s wildfires that have given Detroit some of the worst air quality in the U.S.
“I hit it perfect I thought, but I kind of lost it halfway because of the haze and the grandstand and everything,” Wu said. “So I looked at my caddie and I’m like, ‘Where’d that go?’ And he said, ‘It’s going pretty close to the pin.’ And then I didn’t see it land and then like a couple seconds later the crowd went wild.
“It was pretty surreal.”
––––––
At North Course
Detroit
Purse: $8.8 million
Yardage: 7,370; Par: 72
1st Round
Peter Kuest30-34—64
Taylor Moore33-31—64
Ludvig Aberg33-32—65
Sam Bennett32-33—65
Aaron Rai32-33—65
Sam Ryder32-33—65
Adam Schenk33-32—65
Justin Suh34-31—65
Dylan Wu35-30—65
MJ Daffue30-36—66
Doug Ghim31-35—66
Adam Hadwin35-31—66
Collin Morikawa34-32—66
Rickie Fowler34-33—67
Charley Hoffman32-35—67
Nicolai Hojgaard36-31—67
Chris Kirk31-36—67
Nate Lashley34-33—67
Ryan Moore33-34—67
Trey Mullinax33-34—67
Taylor Pendrith34-33—67
Brett Stegmaier34-33—67
Callum Tarren32-35—67
Kyle Westmoreland32-35—67
Cameron Champ33-35—68
Chesson Hadley31-37—68
Brian Harman33-35—68
Sungjae Im35-33—68
Justin Lower32-36—68
Troy Merritt33-35—68
Alex Noren33-35—68
Chad Ramey35-33—68
Davis Riley32-36—68
Robby Shelton34-34—68
Sepp Straka34-34—68
Brendon Todd35-33—68
Matt Wallace33-35—68
Richy Werenski33-35—68
Keegan Bradley36-33—69
Jonathan Byrd37-32—69
Cameron Davis35-34—69
Zecheng Dou36-33—69
Brice Garnett35-34—69
Ryan Gerard35-34—69
Lucas Glover33-36—69
Max Homa35-34—69
Stephan Jaeger36-33—69
Kelly Kraft34-35—69
Hank Lebioda35-34—69
Peter Malnati34-35—69
Chez Reavie34-35—69
Austin Smotherman34-35—69
Vince Whaley35-34—69
Carson Young34-35—69
Joseph Bramlett35-35—70
Ryan Brehm34-36—70
Tyler Duncan36-34—70
Ben Griffin36-34—70
Kramer Hickok35-35—70
Harry Higgs37-33—70
Mark Hubbard36-34—70
Chase Johnson32-38—70
Russell Knox35-35—70
Martin Laird33-37—70
David Lingmerth34-36—70
Andrew Novak35-35—70
Sean O’Hair35-35—70
Ryan Palmer33-37—70
Cameron Percy31-39—70
Kyle Reifers33-37—70
Greyson Sigg35-35—70
J.J. Spaun38-32—70
Scott Stallings33-37—70
Ross Steelman34-36—70
Sam Stevens34-36—70
Robert Streb34-36—70
Chris Stroud36-34—70
Davis Thompson35-35—70
Kevin Tway36-34—70
Danny Willett34-36—70
Brandon Wu35-35—70
Carl Yuan35-35—70
Christiaan Bezuidenhout37-34—71
Trevor Cone36-35—71
Luke Donald36-35—71
Dylan Frittelli36-35—71
Lanto Griffin36-35—71
James Hahn37-34—71
Harry Hall34-37—71
Garrick Higgo31-40—71
Lee Hodges35-36—71
Zach Johnson34-37—71
Satoshi Kodaira36-35—71
Andrew Landry36-35—71
Adam Long37-34—71
Ben Martin33-38—71
Seung-Yul Noh36-35—71
Henrik Norlander33-38—71
Vincent Norrman35-36—71
Augusto Nunez35-36—71
Kevin Roy33-38—71
Gordon Sargent33-38—71
Matthias Schwab33-38—71
Kyle Stanley37-34—71
Adam Svensson36-35—71
Trevor Werbylo36-35—71
Tyson Alexander35-37—72
Jason Dufner36-36—72
Nicolas Echavarria36-36—72
Tony Finau37-35—72
Will Gordon36-36—72
Tano Goya36-36—72
Brent Grant36-36—72
Paul Haley35-37—72
Scott Harrington36-36—72
Patton Kizzire37-35—72
Doc Redman36-36—72
Webb Simpson36-36—72
Alex Smalley37-35—72
Erik Van Rooyen37-35—72
Nick Watney37-35—72
Kevin Yu37-35—72
Byeong Hun An37-36—73
Ryan Armour35-38—73
Aaron Baddeley36-37—73
Akshay Bhatia38-35—73
Chad Collins36-37—73
Thomas Detry39-34—73
Harrison Endycott38-35—73
Cody Gribble36-37—73
Nick Hardy35-38—73
Tom Kim36-37—73
Seonghyeon Kim36-37—73
Max McGreevy36-37—73
Aldrich Potgieter36-37—73
Matti Schmid38-35—73
Brandt Snedeker40-33—73
Ben Taylor35-38—73
Zac Blair40-34—74
Austin Cook36-38—74
Austin Eckroat37-37—74
Luke List36-38—74
Brian Stuard38-36—74
Martin Trainer37-37—74
Jimmy Walker38-36—74
Michael Gligic39-36—75
Beau Hossler37-38—75
David Lipsky35-40—75
Kyle Martin38-37—75
Hideki Matsuyama37-38—75
Joel Dahmen38-38—76
Andy Spencer38-38—76
Justin Thomas39-37—76
Brandon Matthews40-37—77
Matthew NeSmith37-40—77
Tom Hoge41-38—79
