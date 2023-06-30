Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Taylor Moore eyes his putt on the ninth green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Country Club in Detroit on Friday.

 AP

DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith shared the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under Friday, hoping to hold off a veteran trying to end a victory drought and a promising young pro aiming for his first PGA Tour victory.

Pendrith shot an 8-under 64 at Detroit Golf Club, one off the tournament record. Moore, who began the day tied with Monday qualifier Peter Kuest, had a 67 to match Pendrith at 13-under 131.

Rickie Fowler (65) and former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg (67) were a shot back after two straight solid rounds.

The 34-year-old Fowler jumped into contention, chipping in for eagle from 27 feet on the par-5 17th. Fowler set himself up with a chance to for his first win since 2019 at the U.S. Open two weeks ago with an opening 62 before closing with a 75 to plummet into a fifth-place tie.

“We can’t try and press too hard,” he said. “Definitely know we can win. How I’ve played is some of the best, if not the best, I’ve felt about my game and on the course really ever."

The 23-year-old Aberg, who starred at Texas Tech, finished the season No. 1 in the PGA Tour University ranking. The Swede became the first player to go straight from college to PGA Tour membership without going through Q-school or earning enough money or points from sponsor exemptions. He's in his third event as a pro after tying for 25th in the Canadian Open and 24th last week in the Travelers Championship.

“I know what I’m capable of and I know that I can hit the golf shots, but you’ve got to be able to handle everything else,” Aberg said. “This is new setting for me.”

Collin Morikawa (67), Justin Lower (65), Aaron Rai (68), Adam Schenk (68) were 11 under, two strokes behind the leaders.

The 29-year-old Moore won the Valspar Championship in March when he outlasted Jordan Spieth for his first PGA Tour title. Moore missed the cut in his previous three tournaments after tying for 72nd at the PGA Championship, but said he hasn't panicked as he would've in the past.

“Golf’s just such a finicky game,” he said. “I really haven’t felt like I’ve been that far off and haven’t made a cut in a couple weeks."

On Friday, Moore opened with a bridie and had a temporary cushion with five birdies in a six-hole stretch midway through his round.

Pendrith, a big hitter from Canada, closed the gap with five birdies on his front nine and three more on his back in a bogey-free round. He tied for seventh this year in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his best career finish.

Kuest, ranked 789th in the world, had a bogey early and late in his round to finish with a 70 that put him three shots back.

Playing for the third time as a qualifier this season, his third tee shot went way left. Faced with a risk-reward decision due to low-hanging tree branches between him and the green, he played it safe and punched a shot to his right and onto the fairway. After an accurate approach set up a 4-foot putt, he lipped out for bogey.

Justin Thomas, defending champion Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama missed the cut. Finau won last year at a tournament-record 26 under.

Thomas, who won 2017 FedEx champion after winning his first of two PGA Championships, was still a crowd favorite in the Motor City.

“J.T., you’re a man of the people,” a man shouted as Thomas slapped hands with fans. “Can I have your putter?”

After ranking 118th on Friday and closing in the middle of the pack on the Detroit Golf Club greens, Thomas may have thought about giving up his putter.

––––––

At North Course

Detroit

Purse: $8.8 million

Yardage: 7,370; Par: 72

2nd Round

Taylor Moore64-67—131

Taylor Pendrith67-64—131

Ludvig Aberg65-67—132

Rickie Fowler67-65—132

Justin Lower68-65—133

Collin Morikawa66-67—133

Aaron Rai65-68—133

Adam Schenk65-68—133

Cameron Davis69-65—134

Adam Hadwin66-68—134

Peter Kuest64-70—134

Andrew Landry71-63—134

Sepp Straka68-66—134

Dylan Wu65-69—134

Nicolai Hojgaard67-68—135

Chris Kirk67-68—135

Peter Malnati69-66—135

Callum Tarren67-68—135

Keegan Bradley69-67—136

MJ Daffue66-70—136

Brian Harman68-68—136

Charley Hoffman67-69—136

Satoshi Kodaira71-65—136

Troy Merritt68-68—136

Alex Noren68-68—136

Sam Ryder65-71—136

Brendon Todd68-68—136

Carl Yuan70-66—136

Luke Donald71-66—137

Doug Ghim66-71—137

Ben Griffin70-67—137

Max Homa69-68—137

Stephan Jaeger69-68—137

Ryan Moore67-70—137

Ryan Palmer70-67—137

Chad Ramey68-69—137

Brett Stegmaier67-70—137

Justin Suh65-72—137

Danny Willett70-67—137

Carson Young69-68—137

Trevor Cone71-67—138

Zecheng Dou69-69—138

Tyler Duncan70-68—138

Lucas Glover69-69—138

Chesson Hadley68-70—138

Paul Haley72-66—138

Sungjae Im68-70—138

Martin Laird70-68—138

Nate Lashley67-71—138

Hank Lebioda69-69—138

Seung-Yul Noh71-67—138

Alex Smalley72-66—138

Adam Svensson71-67—138

Vince Whaley69-69—138

Ryan Brehm70-69—139

Harry Higgs70-69—139

Russell Knox70-69—139

Henrik Norlander71-68—139

Chez Reavie69-70—139

Kyle Reifers70-69—139

J.J. Spaun70-69—139

Davis Thompson70-69—139

Matt Wallace68-71—139

Sam Bennett65-75—140

Christiaan Bezuidenhout71-69—140

Brice Garnett69-71—140

Ryan Gerard69-71—140

Will Gordon72-68—140

Garrick Higgo71-69—140

Zach Johnson71-69—140

Chase Johnson70-70—140

Seonghyeon Kim73-67—140

Kelly Kraft69-71—140

Vincent Norrman71-69—140

Davis Riley68-72—140

Matthias Schwab71-69—140

Robby Shelton68-72—140

Greyson Sigg70-70—140

Scott Stallings70-70—140

Sam Stevens70-70—140

Robert Streb70-70—140

Kevin Tway70-70—140

Nick Watney72-68—140

Kyle Westmoreland67-73—140

Luke List74-WD

