DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith shared the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under Friday, hoping to hold off a veteran trying to end a victory drought and a promising young pro aiming for his first PGA Tour victory.
Pendrith shot an 8-under 64 at Detroit Golf Club, one off the tournament record. Moore, who began the day tied with Monday qualifier Peter Kuest, had a 67 to match Pendrith at 13-under 131.
Rickie Fowler (65) and former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg (67) were a shot back after two straight solid rounds.
The 34-year-old Fowler jumped into contention, chipping in for eagle from 27 feet on the par-5 17th. Fowler set himself up with a chance to for his first win since 2019 at the U.S. Open two weeks ago with an opening 62 before closing with a 75 to plummet into a fifth-place tie.
“We can’t try and press too hard,” he said. “Definitely know we can win. How I’ve played is some of the best, if not the best, I’ve felt about my game and on the course really ever."
The 23-year-old Aberg, who starred at Texas Tech, finished the season No. 1 in the PGA Tour University ranking. The Swede became the first player to go straight from college to PGA Tour membership without going through Q-school or earning enough money or points from sponsor exemptions. He's in his third event as a pro after tying for 25th in the Canadian Open and 24th last week in the Travelers Championship.
“I know what I’m capable of and I know that I can hit the golf shots, but you’ve got to be able to handle everything else,” Aberg said. “This is new setting for me.”
Collin Morikawa (67), Justin Lower (65), Aaron Rai (68), Adam Schenk (68) were 11 under, two strokes behind the leaders.
The 29-year-old Moore won the Valspar Championship in March when he outlasted Jordan Spieth for his first PGA Tour title. Moore missed the cut in his previous three tournaments after tying for 72nd at the PGA Championship, but said he hasn't panicked as he would've in the past.
“Golf’s just such a finicky game,” he said. “I really haven’t felt like I’ve been that far off and haven’t made a cut in a couple weeks."
On Friday, Moore opened with a bridie and had a temporary cushion with five birdies in a six-hole stretch midway through his round.
Pendrith, a big hitter from Canada, closed the gap with five birdies on his front nine and three more on his back in a bogey-free round. He tied for seventh this year in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his best career finish.
Kuest, ranked 789th in the world, had a bogey early and late in his round to finish with a 70 that put him three shots back.
Playing for the third time as a qualifier this season, his third tee shot went way left. Faced with a risk-reward decision due to low-hanging tree branches between him and the green, he played it safe and punched a shot to his right and onto the fairway. After an accurate approach set up a 4-foot putt, he lipped out for bogey.
Justin Thomas, defending champion Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama missed the cut. Finau won last year at a tournament-record 26 under.
Thomas, who won 2017 FedEx champion after winning his first of two PGA Championships, was still a crowd favorite in the Motor City.
“J.T., you’re a man of the people,” a man shouted as Thomas slapped hands with fans. “Can I have your putter?”
After ranking 118th on Friday and closing in the middle of the pack on the Detroit Golf Club greens, Thomas may have thought about giving up his putter.
––––––
At North Course
Detroit
Purse: $8.8 million
Yardage: 7,370; Par: 72
2nd Round
Taylor Moore64-67—131
Taylor Pendrith67-64—131
Ludvig Aberg65-67—132
Rickie Fowler67-65—132
Justin Lower68-65—133
Collin Morikawa66-67—133
Aaron Rai65-68—133
Adam Schenk65-68—133
Cameron Davis69-65—134
Adam Hadwin66-68—134
Peter Kuest64-70—134
Andrew Landry71-63—134
Sepp Straka68-66—134
Dylan Wu65-69—134
Nicolai Hojgaard67-68—135
Chris Kirk67-68—135
Peter Malnati69-66—135
Callum Tarren67-68—135
Keegan Bradley69-67—136
MJ Daffue66-70—136
Brian Harman68-68—136
Charley Hoffman67-69—136
Satoshi Kodaira71-65—136
Troy Merritt68-68—136
Alex Noren68-68—136
Sam Ryder65-71—136
Brendon Todd68-68—136
Carl Yuan70-66—136
Luke Donald71-66—137
Doug Ghim66-71—137
Ben Griffin70-67—137
Max Homa69-68—137
Stephan Jaeger69-68—137
Ryan Moore67-70—137
Ryan Palmer70-67—137
Chad Ramey68-69—137
Brett Stegmaier67-70—137
Justin Suh65-72—137
Danny Willett70-67—137
Carson Young69-68—137
Trevor Cone71-67—138
Zecheng Dou69-69—138
Tyler Duncan70-68—138
Lucas Glover69-69—138
Chesson Hadley68-70—138
Paul Haley72-66—138
Sungjae Im68-70—138
Martin Laird70-68—138
Nate Lashley67-71—138
Hank Lebioda69-69—138
Seung-Yul Noh71-67—138
Alex Smalley72-66—138
Adam Svensson71-67—138
Vince Whaley69-69—138
Ryan Brehm70-69—139
Harry Higgs70-69—139
Russell Knox70-69—139
Henrik Norlander71-68—139
Chez Reavie69-70—139
Kyle Reifers70-69—139
J.J. Spaun70-69—139
Davis Thompson70-69—139
Matt Wallace68-71—139
Sam Bennett65-75—140
Christiaan Bezuidenhout71-69—140
Brice Garnett69-71—140
Ryan Gerard69-71—140
Will Gordon72-68—140
Garrick Higgo71-69—140
Zach Johnson71-69—140
Chase Johnson70-70—140
Seonghyeon Kim73-67—140
Kelly Kraft69-71—140
Vincent Norrman71-69—140
Davis Riley68-72—140
Matthias Schwab71-69—140
Robby Shelton68-72—140
Greyson Sigg70-70—140
Scott Stallings70-70—140
Sam Stevens70-70—140
Robert Streb70-70—140
Kevin Tway70-70—140
Nick Watney72-68—140
Kyle Westmoreland67-73—140
Luke List74-WD
