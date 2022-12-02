Sue Lipo won the first section of the Friday Night J&B Garage Singles League that competes at Sunset Lanes. She ended the session with 22 wins. Phil George and Natalie Dudzenski tied for second with 19 wins and Ashyton Cupic was third with 18.
Since this is a singles league, all season highs are individuals. Men’s high’s go to the following. Scratch series: (1) Richy Thomas (760), (2) Andrew Leftheris (693), and (3) Logan Holt (657). Handicap series: (1) Leftheris (840), (2) Holt (819), and (3) Thomas (790).
Scratch game: (1) Leftheris (290), (2) Thomas (289), and (3) Holt (257). Handicap game: (1) Leftheris (339), (2) Thomas (323), and (3) Logan Holt (309).
Women’s high are as follows. Scratch series: (1) Dudzenski (572), (2) Jeri Murray (545), and (3) Genny Leftheris (538). Handicap series: (1) Genny Leftheris (760), (2) Dudzenski (749), and (3) Cupic (742).
Scratch game: (1) Murray (235), (2) Dudzenski (210), and (3) Cupic (202). Handicap game: (1) Murray (279), (2) Cupic (276), and (3) Dudzenski (269).
Thomas leads the men in average with 212. George is second with 199, and Holt is third with 196.
Jeri Murray leads the women with 174. Dudzenski is second with 162, and Cupic is third with 156.
• Results of the Sunset Nov. 3x6x9 Tournament are as follows. The event attracted 37 bowlers and after the qualifying round, the field was cut to the top eight (qualifying scores not reported). However, the first playoff round produced the following results: George Moss over Andrea Sweesy 259-208, Shane Myers over Lisa Haefke 285-256, Jamie Graham over Darren McAninch 242-199, and Lou Hiner over Joseph Gaydek IV 235-231.
Second-round action saw Myers defeat Moss 239-184, while Graham got by Hiner 218-212. In the final match, Myers defeated Graham 278-212.
Prize money was as follows: (1-$250), (2-$125), (3&4-$75) and (5 through 8-$40).
High scratch series awards went to the following: (1) Richy Thomas (983-$100), and (2) Don Koewacich (957-$50). Hiner had high game with a 300.
• Gridiron Outdoor won the first section of the Greenville Independent League. They ended the session with 54 points. Team members are Jared Pears, Jeremy English, Chris Lysek, and Troy Johnson. McGranahan Plumbing finished second with 53 points, while Dale’s Lawn Care finished third with 49.
Team season highs go to the following. Scratch series: (1) Gridiron Outdoor (2880), (2) Dale’s Lawn Care (2654), and (3) Hittle Auto Supply (2320). Handicap series: (1) Gridiron Outdoor (3078), (2) Hittle Auto Supply (3037), and (3) Dale’s Lawn Care (3014).
Scratch game: (1) Gridiron Outdoor (1029), (2) Dale’s Lawn Care(960), and (3) Ben Bisset Chevrolet (952). Handicap game: (1) Gridiron Outdoor (1095), (2) Dale’s Lawn Care (1080), and (3) Hittle Auto Supply (1060).
Individual highs are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Lysek (772), (2) Gary McGranahan (760), and (3) Jim Scrivens (758). Handicap series: (1) Keith McGranahan (867), (2) Lysek (838), and (3) Trevor Bromley (827).
Scratch game: (1) Gary McGranahan (300), (2) Chris Guesman (299), and (3) Kyle Wentling (286). Handicap game: (1) Chris Guesman (317), (2) Bromley (316), and (3) Mike Lawrence (311).
Bob Sherbondy is the points leader with 38. Justin Carroll is second with 36. Lysek is third with 34 and John Ferguson is fourth with 33.
Gary McGranahan is the average leader with 225. Jim Scrivens is second with 224. Johnson is third with 223. Jessica Gussman and Lysek are tied for fourth with 220.
• Let’s continue with more on topography (Nov. 5 article) and discuss some methods to deal with topography.
It’s general knowledge that when bowlers make changes to their game, it usually involves friction. We either go to a stronger or weaker ball to deal with more or less friction.
However, that doesn’t work if we have to throw a ball uphill or downhill towards the pocket. Here are some basic tips for topography issues. Let’s start with what could be considered “mild topography issues.”
For mild issues, it’s quite possible we can use our usual adjustments. This works when the lanes are providing more overall hook without any extreme hang spots or unusual topography in the midlane. In situations like that, it is suggested that you use more hook and make a small change with your feet and target.
Let’s move on to moderate to severe topography problems. Here are some suggestions you can attempt. You can increase your ball speed. This reduces the influence of topography because it also delays and decreases hook.
Because of the above, there might be a need to change equipment, however you will have to address the gravity problem before anything else and subsequently concern yourself with the friction. If you go with more speed and can’t obtain the correct hook, you might want to change your angle.
Despite the speed you are utilizing, you will have to change your launch angles to meet whatever tilts the lane may be affected by. Most instructors claim hanging your launch angle is probably the most reliable move you can make when confronted with topography problems. If the lanes are tight downlane, you should consider going with straighter launch angles and a tighter breakpoint. Big hook spots can be offset with greater launch angles.
I was surprised at the number of articles when researching lane topography. Kegel has written numerous articles on the subject. If you’re truly interested in topography’s effect on scoring, Google “lane topography” and read their articles.
Most instructors claim lane topography has a greater effect on scoring then oil patterns. They base their premise on the fact that the lane is the groundwork for the playing circumstances. It’s where the oil is applied and where you throw you ball.
If you have a better knowledge of how the topography and oil patterns interact, it makes it easier to make the proper adjustments to your game and to better your scoring.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
