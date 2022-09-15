WASHINGTON, Pa. — Mr Jeff quarter-poled to the top and went on to his third straight victory for trainer Bill Daugherty, Jr. and owner Susan Daugherty, both of Mercer, in Thursday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 4-year-old gelding captured a $9,400 Conditioned Claiming Trot in 1:57.4.
Friday’s 12-race program at The Meadows features a $50,950 Keystone Classic for 3-year-old filly pacers. On the wagering front, the card offers a $763.71 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is at 5:10 p.m.
