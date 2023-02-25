FARRELL — Kool and The Gang’s “Celebrate” pumping through the speakers at Farrell High School’s E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium on Friday night was just an added reason for Mercer’s Bubba Palmer and Tre Miller to bust out their dance moves.
With the Mustang boys’ winning their first District 10 playoff game since 2003, the duo and their teammates had plenty of reasons to celebrate after securing a 68-33 victory over Region 2 foe West Middlesex.
“This feels so great,” said Mercer senior Jake Mattocks, who fueled his team with a game-high 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block in the win. “My first three years were all first-round losses and we were going home, because we were done. This is huge for this team.
“This is just unbelievable. Coming into this game, I thought it was going to be close and I was uneasy at first, but this is just so unbelievable. I can’t believe we’re moving on.”
With the win, the Region 2 champion Mustangs (19-4) advance to Tuesday’s D10 semifinals and will face fourth-seeded Eisenhower (14-9) — a 71-65 winner over Saegertown — at a site and time to be determined.
“This is such a great feeling for the kids,” Mercer coach Joe Venasco said. “You could see tonight how the community has gotten behind this group of kids. You’ve been covering us for a while and you know we had a student section, but it was pretty quiet most nights … not this year and not here tonight. With the community behind them here tonight, I’m glad this group was able to break that streak.”
Friday night at Farrell, West Middlesex used its 2-3 zone to keep pace with Mercer for a while, forcing four ties and six lead changes as the teams ended the first quarter locked in an 11-all stalemate.
“West Middlesex came out in the zone and that was a great move by them, because it slows you down and makes you grind a little bit,” Venasco said. “We knew we had to get out in the open floor to play our style and to be successful.”
Everything changed in the second quarter.
The Mustangs’ high-octane defense kicked into a higher gear, forcing 8 turnovers and turning them into a 14-0 run – including back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers from Cole Cunningham and Dae Mattocks – for a 29-16 lead at the break.
“This was almost a carbon copy of the game we played in Mercer last week,” Venasco said. “They were beating us 15-14 after the first quarter, but I believe our pressing and running three guys in at a time every four minutes wears the other team down.”
The third quarter was much of the same with Mercer forcing 8 more turnovers and a 17-4 run to close the period with a 51-25 cushion. Jake Mattocks invoked the mercy rule with a foul-line jumper and an and-one early in the fourth quarter before Venasco cleared his bench.
“We know West Middlesex can really heat up and we didn’t want them to get any confidence, so the plan the whole time was to shut them down,” Mattocks said. “Thankfully, we never let them get too hot or too close to us the rest of the way.
“All season, we’ve been dominating with steals. We started a bit slow, but in the second half, everything changed for us.”
In addition to Jake Mattocks’ big night, Dae Mattocks finished with 13 points, 6 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds and a block, while Cunningham (9), Palmer (7), Miller (6) and Nate Haines (6) rounded out a balanced scoring ledger for the Mustangs.
“We have a lot of guys scoring eight, nine points in a complementary role,” Venasco said. “Everybody can score and everybody can play the game. We believe we have eight starters and we look at (scoring) based on positions. What did we get from our 2-guards tonight? What did we get out of our 3-guards? And so on.
“Nothing shakes Jake and I’m so glad we bought him at a minimum two more games, because he’s had to take this younger team under his wing. Dae just plays at a different speed than most other people. He creates so much havoc in the passing lanes and it’s almost like a cartoon at times, because you’ll be watching him on film and he passes up four players. He’s that fast.”
Notes: West Middlesex (11-12) will graduate seniors Giovanni Rococi, Luke Mild, Blaze Knight, Connor Stover, Richie Preston and Charlie Cornejo with the loss. … Friday against the Mustangs, Preston led the Big Reds with 15 points and six rebounds in his final scholastic outing. Preston closes out his career with 1,404 points. ... Mercer swept the Big Reds 62-52 (at West Middlesex) and 82-51 (at Mercer) in Region 2 action this year. … Mercer has now won 12 straight games and hasn’t lost since a 82-61 setback to Farrell on Jan. 13 in the County Seat. … Mercer forced 25 turnovers, while committing just 9. … The Mustangs canned 27-of-48 attempts from the field – including 20-of-28 from inside the three-point line. … West Middlesex made just 12-of-32 shots. … Mercer assisted on 17 of its shots.
––––––
D-10 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
W.MIDDLESEX 11 5 9 8 33
MERCER 11 18 22 17 68
WEST MIDDLESEX — Rococo 3-0-0-7, Knight 1-0-1-3, Stover 3-0-0-6, Preston 5-4-4-15, Partridge 0-0-0-0, Puskar 0-0-0-0, Shrawder 0-2-2-2. 3-pt. goals: Rococo 1, Knight 1, Preston 1. Totals: 12-6-7-33.
MERCER — J. Mattocks 9-3-3-22, D. Mattocks 5-1-2-13, Balaski 0-0-0-0, Palmer 3-0-0-7, Miller 3-0-0-6, Haines 3-0-0-6, Cunningham 3-0-0-9, Grossman 0-0-0-0, Amos 0-0-0-0, Fisher 0-0-0-0, McCracken 1-1-2-3, Godfrey 0-2-2-2, Stevenson 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Cunningham 3, D. Mattocks 2, J. Mattocks 1, Palmer 1. Totals: 27-7-9-68.
