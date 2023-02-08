MERCER — The Mercer boys basketball team has relied on Jake Mattocks all season. However, the Mustangs couldn’t go to the forward as much as they’d like Tuesday night.
Mattocks got into foul trouble, but Daemyin Mattocks stepped up to fill the void. The guard scored 20 points with three rebounds and three assists to lead the Mustangs to a 49-41 win over Lakeview.
The win also clinched at least a share of the Region 2 crown. According to Erie Times-News reporter Tom Reisenweber, it is the first league title for the Mustangs since winning the MCAC in 2004.
“I knew it was a big region game for us, and it was a must-win game,” Daemyin Mattocks said. “Once he goes out, our scoring options go down, so I stepped up a little bit and picked up the load for him.”
The Sailors (4-3, 10-9) trailed 37-23 to start the fourth quarter. A couple of turnovers by the Mustangs (7-0, 15-4) led to an eight-point run that cut the lead to single digits.
A pair of layups by Jacob Birkner cut the deficit to 41-35 with 4:17 to play. But Jake Mattocks, who missed time throughout the game due to foul trouble, converted a layup to get the Mercer offense back in rhythm.
“They were on a bit of a run, they had the momentum. But a few times, we had an answer,” Joe Venasco said. “They might get the lead to eight and then we’d build it up to 10 or 11. I thought our response was good, but credit to Lakeview. They were tremendous tonight. They play extremely hard.”
After a layup by Cameron Pence made it a 44-37 game, Daemyin Mattocks decided to take over. The junior guard scored the Mustangs’ final five points of the game with 1:29 remaining to clinch the victory.
“The team can be really special when we get (Jake and Daemyin Mattocks) going in the same night, and that’s happened quite a few times. But tonight wasn’t that night,” Venasco said. “I thought Dae was tremendous – pushing the ball up and down the floor, creating offense for himself and his teammates.”
Jake Mattocks was limited to nine points with a game-high nine rebounds. Cole Cunningham and Nate Haines each scored seven points. Cunningham had four rebounds and Haines had two, and both players finished with two assists.
Pence and Birkner each had 11 points and three rebounds to lead the Sailors. Maddox Bell added nine points with four rebounds, and Lucas Fagley scored six points with a team-high five rebounds and a game-high six assists.
The Mustangs led 28-12 at halftime thanks to their press defense. With Jake Mattocks on the bench following his third foul, Mercer focused on defense – pressing the Sailors and trapping in corners.
The defense led to extra possessions for the Mustangs. The Sailors were limited to 5-for-13 shooting in the first half.
“Some games, we play all 32 minutes, some games we play 16 minutes, some games we play three quarters,” Lakeview Garrett Blaschak said. “Gotta figure out how to play four quarters of solid basketball, the way we want to play. I thought we played 16 minutes of basketball in the second half, got ourselves back into the game and had an opportunity to win it there.”
Jake Mattocks was honored prior to the game for scoring his 1,000th career point. The milestone came on Friday night in a win over George Junior Republic.
Tuesday’s game was the first at home for the Mustangs since he scored the point.
It was a goal the forward has had since started playing basketball. Now he has a few more games to add to his point total.
“Hoping to be high 1,100 or 1,200 and be in the top-five (in school history),” Jake Mattocks said.
LAKEVIEW 5 7 11 18 41
MERCER 16 12 9 12 49
LAKEVIEW – Fagley 2-2-2-6, Dye 2-0-1-4, Reiser 0-0-0-0, Bell 4-1-1-9, Pence 4-0-0-11, Birkner 5-1-3-11, Haines 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Pence 3. Totals: 17-4-7-41.
MERCER – Haines 1-4-6-7, Miller 2-0-0-4, Balaski 0-1-2-1, D. Mattocks 6-6-10-20, Cunningham 2-1-2-7, McCracken 0-0-0-0, Amos 0-0-0-0, Grossman 0-1-2-1, J. Mattocks 4-1-2-9. 3-pt. goals: D. Mattocks 2, Cunningham 2, Haines 1. Totals: 15-14-24-49.
JV: No game.
