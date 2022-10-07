MERCER — The Mercer boys soccer team is starting to hit its stride at the right time. After a difficult first half of the schedule, the Mustangs are back at the .500 mark.
They got there with a 6-0 win over Kennedy Catholic on Thursday night at Lamor Road Field.
Mercer (7-7) put together a team effort in the win. The offense generated chances, and the back line kept goalkeeper JR Schepp from doing any work. Schepp didn’t need to record a save in the win.
“We still need to be better,” Mercer head coach Chris Ellis said. “We were playing a fairly-determined opponent that was determined to keep the ball out of the back of their net as much as possible. It does present some problems when they got seven, eight kids in the box and we got to find some speed to play the way through that.
“I thought we could have been better. We generated opportunities … don’t know if we generated a lot of grade-A opportunities out of it that we would need to create against better teams.”
The Mustangs got on the board first when Luke Lasko scored off an assist from Maxwell Glaros in the fourth minute of the match.
With a little under 20 minutes to play in the first half, the Mustangs lined up for a free kick from about 25-yards out. The shot was on target, but Zach Budek made the stop for the Golden Eagles (0-10). However the ball was still in play, and Cole Cunningham cleaned up the rebound to increase Mercer’s lead.
The Mustangs capped the first half scoring with 7:30 to play in the period.
Following an unsuccessful corner kick, Max Ellis lined up for another immediately after. He got the right amount of air under the shot and Garrett Thumm scored to put the Mustangs up 3-0.
Mercer struck early in the second half to put the game out of reach. Ellis dished another assist to Thumm for a 4-0 lead. A goal by Glaros and a second score by Cunningham polished off the offensive production for the Mustangs.
Budek finished with 11 saves for the Golden Eagles. He was one of eight freshmen or sophomores to start for Kennedy Catholic.
Kennedy Catholic head coach Darin Gagliano said games like the one on Thursday are part of the learning process for his young roster. And he believes the underclassmen will have the talent to compete as they get more experience.
“We’re learning. We’re a young team,” Gagliano said. “It’s a lot of learning in practice. They’re getting better every game. We had a couple breakdowns goalie-wise, but playing hard. Keeping their hearts in it.”
Mercer has won the last two District 10 Class 1A titles. And Chris Ellis put together a challenging frontend of the schedule to prepare his team for another district run.
The Mustangs faced larger schools like Grove City, Hickory, Slippery Rock and Mercyhurst Prep. The Mercer coach wanted to face 2A teams, specifically teams that play on turf.
“Going and playing on turf is a huge advantage to us because obviously we play on grass. And as many teams I can get to play on turf that are better than me, just makes my kids better,” Chris Ellis said. “It might not make our record appear great, but it makes us better.
“We want to be as good as we can be, reach our potential and be playing our best soccer in about three weeks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.