SOFTBALL
• Hickory 18, Slippery Rock 3 (4 inn.) — At Hermitage, the Hornets banged out 17 hits and rolled by the Rockets in the Region 4 encounter.
Madeline Myers threw a three-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks and Hallie Miller and Mya Jewell belted home runs for the Hornets.
Jewell also doubled and singled and drove in four runs, Miller also singled and had three RBIs. Madeline Myers hit three singles and drove in a pair of runs, Loren Myers had two singles and three RBIs, Kaelyn Fustos tripled and singled, Jordyn Hanzelka contributed a double, two singles, and two RBIs, and Payton Leunis singled and drove in a run.
Ciani D’Antoni pitched for Slippery Rock. She struck out four batters, issued five walks, and gave up the 17 hits.
Lillian Campbell was credited with an RBI for the Rockets. D’Antoni, Brooke Balint, and Ava Link each singled.
• No other games were played on Friday due to the weather.
Today’s Slippery Rock at Sharon softball game has been moved to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
