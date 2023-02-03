Results of the Mercer County Bowling Association (MCBA) 2023 Mystery Doubles Tournament that was held on Jan. 22 at J&J Lanes in Mercer are as follows: (1st) Jeremy Brown/Wayne Dick (1418-$360), (2) Stacia Pascale/Kalob Brown (1398-$200), (3) Mark Cherry/Steve Durst (1376-$180), (4) Brian Blair/Karen Cherry (1339-$140), and (5) Brian Toth/Robert Fischer (1337-$120).
Other top finishers included: (6) Hali Hoover/Kevin Clark (1329), (7) Keith Folk/Shane Myers (1325), (8) Nick Daye/Tim Holt (1314), (9) Dan Rodemoyer/Eddie Fisher (1308), and (10) Alan Carpec/Carl Jones (1291).
Handicap jackpot winners were (1st game) Dick (278), (2nd game) Jones (265), and (3rd) Brian Geisel (267). Myers had high game with a 734.
Mystery game jackpot winners were (1st game) Pascale/Dick (465), (2nd game) Lizzie Cain/Jones (494), and (3rd game) Hali Hoover/Jones (501).
Ron Fox was the 50/50 winner and Brenda Scrivens was the bowling ball raffle winner.
• Cobblestone Hotel/Suites won the second session of the Reynolds Commercial League. They had 27 wins. Team members are Retta Fagley, Jamie Heckman, Val Filer, Missy Furmanek, and Pierce Fenton. The Herculoids also had 27 wins but since they won the first session, they finished second. The Poor Pocket Pounders were third with 24 wins.
Team highs are held by the following. Scratch game: (1) Poor Pocket Pounders (1052), team Members are Tyler Gregg, D.J. DiSalvo, Zack Arena, Jared DiSalvo and Tyler Tarr; (2) The Herculoids (983) and (3) PI&I Express (943). Handicap game: (1) Poor Pocket Pounders (1243), (2) Cobblestone Hotel/Suites (1175) and (3) PI&I Express (1171).
Scratch series: (1) Poor Pocket Pounders (2771), (2) The Herculoids (2732), and (3) Sharon Speedway (2632). Handicap series: (1) Poor Pocket Pounders (3351), (2) Cobblestone Hotel/Suites (3316) and (3) The Herculoids (3284).
Men’s individual highs go to the following. Scratch game: (1) Tarr (276), (2) Greg Yoursh (269) and (3) Pierce Fenton (268). Handicap game: (1) Jerrard DiSalvo (300), (2) Gregg (293) and (3) Tarr (286).
Scratch series: (1) Tim Cornelius Jr. (733), (2) Tarr (704) and (3) Yoursh (700). Handicap series: (1) Gregg (776), (2) Dave Kowalski (736) and (3) Tarr (734).
Women’s highs are held by the following. Scratch game: (1) Tera Wilson (258), (2-tie) Furmanek and Amanda Miller (257) and (3) Filer (235). Handicap game: (1) Alyssa Vestal (286), (2-tie) Furmanek and Wilson (261) and (3) Miller (273).
Scratch series: (1) Miller (690), (2) Furmanek (670) and (3) Wilson (651). Handicap series: (1) Miller (738), (2) Furmanek (736) and (3) Wilson (720).
Cornelius leads the men in average with 213. Yoursh is second with 209. Ted Long is third with 198 and Fenton is fourth with 197.
Miller leads the women with 194. Furmanek is second with 188. Wilson is third with 186 and Robbie Clifford is fourth with 176.
• Cooper Automotive won the second session of the 10 Pin Miller Light Classic League that competes at 10 Pin Alley with 222 points. However, since they have already won a session, Playing Hooky Fishing who ended with 221½ points was awarded the second session. Team members are Rick Busch, Kyle Wentling, George Uhl, and Shawn Hoover. One Final Clean finished third with 211 points.
Team season highs are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Cooper Automotive (2618), team members are Don Koewacich, Dustin Burdette, Stephanie Cooper, and Steve Feigert; (2) One Final Clean (2509). Handicap series: (1) Knott’s Interiors (3123), team members are Jerry Jara, Charlie Knott, Glenn Karsnak and Henry Jackson; (2) Jim Shorkey Auto (2977).
Scratch game: (1) Playing Hooky Fishing (979), (2) Ron’s Sign Shop (948) and (3) 10 Pin Alley (828). Handicap game: (1) Olympic Fun Center (1083), team members are Brenda Scrivens, Dawn Smith, Joe Smith and Jim Scrivens; (2) Splitz (1066).
Individual highs go to the following: Scratch series: (1) Kiel Marano (777), (2) Hoover (768) and (3) Wentling (752). Handicap series: (1) Busch (868), (2) Cooper (863) and (3) Koewacich (841).
Scratch game: (1-tie) Scott Killian/Jackson and (2) Scrivens (299). Handicap game: (1) Keith Brown (341), (2) Jara (340), and (3) John Dunch (319).
Dawn Smith is the points leader with 65.5 while Busch is second with 62. Chris Karsnak, Terry Dudzenski Jr., George Clark and Cooper are tied for third with 61.
Kiel Marano leads the men in average with 227. Hoover is second with 225, Chris Karsnak is third with 220 and Killian is fourth with 219.
Cooper leads the women in average with 203. Lavica Marano is second with 188, Dawn Smith is third with 1877 and Brenda Scrivens is fourth with 167.
League stats are as follows. There are 33 bowlers in the league (27 men and six women). The league average is 196. The men average 199, the women average 183. There are 18 bowlers who average 200 or better. There have been 42 700s shot and two 300 games.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
