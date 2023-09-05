STATE COLLEGE – After a stellar performance in his first career start, Penn State sophomore quarterback Drew Allar was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday.
Allar completed 21 of 29 passes for 325 yards with three touchdowns in the Nittany Lions' 38-15 win over West Virginia last Saturday.
"That's really cool to win that type of award," Allar said. "With team success comes individual success, and that's a credit to the whole team. I wouldn't be in that position without the offensive line. They had a really strong game on Saturday and the receivers did really well, so it wasn't just me – it was the whole team, including defense and special teams too. I'm not worried about the individual accolades at all. I'm just worried about the team's success."
Penn State coach James Franklin liked what he saw from his team overall, but felt the offense, defense and special teams units were all inconsistent in Saturday's win.
Allar echoed his coach's sentiments during a Zoom interview Tuesday morning.
"Obviously as an offense, we had a pretty good game but there's still a lot of things to clean up," Allar said of the season opener. "We left a lot of points on the board, got into the red zone a few times and just weren't able to punch it in. Still a lot of things to clean up, but we also had a lot of things to build off and things we did really well."
This is Allar's first career Big Ten weekly award and the Medina, Ohio native is the first Nittany Lion to be named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week since Sean Clifford on October 24, 2022.
Allar also became the first Penn State quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in a season opener since Christian Hackenberg’s 454 passing yards against UCF in 2014.
On Saturday, Allar connected on 11 of his first 12 passes – hitting junior wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a 72-yard strike on the team's opening drive.
Lambert-Smith finished with four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns while Malik McClain caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.
No. 7 Penn State hosts Delaware this Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon on Peacock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.