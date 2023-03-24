The Big Ten saw three teams punch their ticket to the regional finals on Friday night during the opening round of the NCAA men’s hockey postseason.
Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan all won their opening round matchups. Quinnipiac was the only non-Big Ten team to win on Friday.
The Big Ten will have four teams in the final eight. In addition to the three previously mentioned, Minnesota also advanced with a 9-2 win over Canisius on Thursday night.
PENN STATE 8,
MICHIGAN TECH 0
Nittany Lions junior goalie Liam Souliere earned his third shutout of the season, stopping all 24 shots against the Huskies.
Souliere got an easy first period, facing only seven shots. But the second saw the Huskies (24-11-4) – who trailed 1-0 – become more aggressive. Souliere stopped 13 shots in the period, but that allowed enough of an opportunity for the Nittany Lions (22-15-1) to find the back of the net.
Kevin Wall, Christian Berger, Connor MacEachern, Jarod Crespo, Ryan Kirwan, Carter Schade, Simon Mack and Jimmy Dowd Jr. each recorded two points on the day.
Wall, Berger, Crespo, Kirwan, Ashton Calder, Tyler Paquette, Connor McMenamin and Chase McLane all registered goals for the Nittany Lions. MacEachern, Schade, Mack and Dowd each tallied two assists.
Blake Pietila stopped 32 shots for Michigan Tech. However, a three-goal second period was too much to overcome.
Souliere needs one more victory to tie Peyton Jones’ record of 20 single-season wins at Penn State.
Calder played his third NCAA Tournament game with his third team. However, the win over the Huskies was his first playoff win of his career.
The Nittany Lions will take on Michigan on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. for a chance at the Frozen Four. They are 15-25-1 all-time against the Wolverines, including 1-3-0 this season.
OHIO STATE 8, HARVARD 1
The Buckeyes – who had been struggling to close the season – jumped on Harvard early.
Cam Thiesing scored the Buckeyes’ first goal 3:22 into the game on his way to a two-goal performance. Cole McWard also registered two goals. Gustaf Westlund, Mason Lohrei, Joe Dunlap and Patrick Guzzo each found the back of the net once.
Jake Wise registered four assists for the Buckeyes (20-15-3). Westlund and Lohrei each had two.
Jakub Dobes came away with saves on 20 of 21 shots. He allowed one power-play goal in the closing minutes of the game.
Junior forward John Farinacci scored the lone goal for the Crimson (24-7-2). The score pushed his point total to 20 (five goals, 15 assists) in 19 games.
Senior goaltender Mitchell Gibson (27 saves) and junior Derek Mullahy (five saves) both saw time in net for the Crimson.
Harvard gave up eight goals in a game for the first time since an 8-2 loss to Dartmouth on Nov. 26, 2010.
The Buckeyes will travel to face Quinnipiac for their regional final on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m.
MICHIGAN 11, COLGATE 1
The Big Ten champions didn’t have much to worry about Colgate for too long. The Wolverines took an early one-goal lead before they deposited seven in the back of the net in the second period.
Luke Hughes had a monster game, proving his top-five selection by the New Jersey Devils in 2021. The fourth-overall pick a couple years back posted a five-point night (two goals and three assists) to power the Wolverines (25-11-3).
Rutger McGroarty also scored two goals. Adam Fantilli, Dylan Duke, Gavin Brindley, Nick Granowicz, Frank Nazar, Eric Ciccolini and Mark Estapa each scored once.
T.J. Hughes and Seamus Casey both recorded three-point nights. They each had three assists.
Erik Portillo stopped 18 of 19 shots for the Wolverines.
Carter Gylander made 24 saves on 32 shots for Colgate (19-16-5), but Andrew Takacs also saw some time in net. Takacs made three saves on six attempts.
QUINNIPIAC 5,
MERRIMACK 0
Jacob Quilan scored two goals of his own, while Joey Cipollone, Michael Lombardi and Sam Lipkin added a goal apiece to lead the Quinnipiac past the Warriors. Lipkin also recorded two assists to complete a three-point night.
Cipollone opened the scoring in the second period off assists from Lee, Jayden, McGee, CJ. Quilan’s first of the night followed as Lipkin and Collin Graf were credited with assists.
The goals by Lombardi, Lipkin and the second from Quilan clinched the win and a regional final appearance for the Bobcats (31-4-3).
Sophomore goalkeeper Yaniv Perets recorded 15 saves en route to his 10th shutout of the season, tying for the most shutouts in the nation for the 2022-23 campaign.
Zachary Borgiel made saves on 26 of 30 attempts for the Warriors (23-14-1).
With the team’s 31st win of the year, the Bobcats are a win away from tying the program record for the most wins in a single season.
The Bobcats will host Ohio State on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the regional final.
