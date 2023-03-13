Penn State remained in-house to fill its vacant defensive line coach opening.
On Monday, the program announced Deion Barnes' promotion from graduate assistant to defensive line coach. Barnes, a Penn State alumnus, spent the past three seasons as a graduate assistant.
Barnes replaces John Scott Jr. nearly two weeks after Scott departed Penn State for an opening in the same capacity with the Detroit Lions.
"I am thrilled and honored to be the defensive line coach for my alma mater," Barnes said in a statement. "I am extremely grateful to Coach (James) Franklin for giving me this opportunity to lead a room of tremendous young men who have worked so hard each and every day. I have a lot of pride and passion for Penn State University, and I am excited to go to work with this coaching staff, this team, my letterman brothers and the best fans in college football."
Barnes played defensive end for the Nittany Lions from 2011-14. He earned accolades as Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2012 after compiling 27 stops and six sacks. He recorded 28 total tackles (two sacks) during the 2013 season before registering career highs in tackles (44) and tackles for a loss (12.5) in 2014. Barnes again tallied six sacks during his final season with the program.
Barnes, a Philadelphia native, landed with the New York Jets in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. He was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad for a brief period in October 2016. Barnes played in the Alliance of American Football with the San Antonio Commanders in 2019.
"We are excited to have Deion represent his alma mater as our defensive line coach," Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. "I have really been impressed watching him grow as a coach and leader these last three seasons. Deion's passion for Penn State and the defensive line room has been a differentiator. It is clear to me that he wears his pride for this University through his work. The respect the players and staff have for Deion showed every day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.