STATE COLLEGE — Penn State tight end Brenton Strange on Tuesday added his name to the list of Nittany Lions whose Rose Bowl outing will mark their last appearance with the program.
The redshirt junior announced he will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft — but not before helping Penn State nab its first Rose Bowl win since 1994.
No. 8 Utah and No. 11 Penn State play in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2.
“Thank you to my family for supporting me in all endeavors,” Strange said in a statement he released on Twitter on Tuesday night. “Without the sacrifice from you all I would not be in this position today. I appreciate my teammates, coaches, and all of the support staff for making my Penn State experience unforgettable. We made and built bonds that will last a lifetime. I am looking forward to being with the Penn State football family one last time and competing in the Rose Bowl.”
In 12 starts this season, Strange accumulated a position-group-best 362 yards receiving and five touchdowns. He posted a catch in every game. Strange corralled a season-best six catches for 80 yards in the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win at Auburn on Sept. 17. Strange tallied four games in which he recorded four or more catches. He was named the coaching staff’s Offensive Player of the Game after he caught a 20-yard touchdown in Penn State’s 17-7 win against Northwestern.
Earlier this month, Big Ten coaches named Strange a third-team All-Big Ten selection. Conference media members voted him honorable mention.
Strange cracked Penn State’s starting lineup during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. He made five starts that season as a redshirt freshman and ended the year with 164 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
In 2021, Strange started 13 games and finished the year as an honorable mention All-Big Ten player by members of the conference’s media. He recorded 225 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 20 receptions last season.
“I couldn’t be more thankful to have called State College home for the last four years,” Strange said in his statement. “Since my arrival in 2019, I have grown tremendously on and off the field. I’m truly blessed to be a part of the Penn State community. I give all praise to God. I thank Him for giving me the opportunity to live out my dreams of playing collegiate football. After conversation with my loved ones and coaches, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft.”
Strange joins defensive end Nick Tarburton and center Juice Scruggs as Nittany Lions who will conclude their collegiate careers after the Rose Bowl.
