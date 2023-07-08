HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek passed Justin Haley at the start of overtime and held off Daniel Hemric to win the NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday night for his third victory of the season.
Haley was in a position to lead a parade of Kaulig Racing in overtime but had no help on the restart at overtime while Nemechek made his move on the outside to take his first lead of the race.
“Early on in the race if you would have told me we would win the race, I definitely would have told you that wasn't the case,” Nemechek said.
Hemric was second and his Kaulig Racing teammate, Haley, was fourth. Yet another Kaulig racer, pole-sitter Chandler Smith, began the overtime in second but finished 20th, apparently running out of gas.
Austin Hill, looking for his fourth win of the season and his third consecutive win in Atlanta, was fourth when his hopes for a late surge ended with his spin with three laps to go. Hill wasn't touched but lost control of his Chevrolet when trying to make a move on Daniel Hemric.
The resulting caution set up the overtime, and Haley was unable to hold the lead.
Hill started at the back following a transmission change.
Hill didn't remain near last place very long. By the 38th lap of the first stage, Hill already had moved up to fifth. He finished second in stage 2.
Hill won the Atlanta Xfinity race in March and also last summer's race at the track. He was second in Atlanta's first 2022 race.
There were eight cautions. In Atlanta's March race, 12 cars were knocked out by 11 cautions, a track record for an Xfinity race.
Riley Herbst passed Josh Berry with a late surge win win the first stage, his first career stage win.
Sheldon Creed won the second stage, just ahead of Hill, his Richard Childress Racing teammate.
Early in the third stage, Creed and Ryan Sieg, who led part of the second stage in his search for his first career win, were involved in a crash that knocked both cars out of the race. Herbst also had to go to his garage for the night following the wreck.
UP NEXT
The Xfinity Series moves to New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon next Saturday.
NASCAR-Xfinity Series
Alsco Uniforms 250 Results
At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hampton, Ga.
Lap length: 1.54 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 169 laps, 40 points.
2. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 169, 39.
3. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 169, 39.
4. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 169, 0.
5. (5) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 169, 32.
6. (12) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 169, 0.
7. (34) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 169, 30.
8. (17) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 169, 31.
9. (16) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 169, 28.
10. (3) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 169, 28.
11. (27) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 169, 26.
12. (10) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 169, 40.
13. (21) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 169, 24.
14. (31) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 169, 23.
15. (8) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 169, 26.
16. (20) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 169, 22.
17. (14) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 169, 31.
18. (24) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 168, 19.
19. (4) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 168, 34.
20. (1) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 168, 28.
21. (28) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 167, 18.
22. (35) David Starr, Ford, 167, 15.
23. (19) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 167, 14.
24. (32) Mason Massey, Ford, 167, 13.
25. (30) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 167, 12.
26. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 167, 11.
27. (25) Parker Chase, Toyota, 167, 10.
28. (29) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 165, 9.
29. (36) Akinori Ogata, Toyota, transmission, 103, 0.
30. (26) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, electrical, 102, 0.
31. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 6.
32. (22) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, accident, 96, 5.
33. (15) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, dvp, 91, 4.
34. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, dvp, 90, 3.
35. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, accident, 88, 15.
36. (6) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 88, 11.
37. (23) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 87, 9.
38. (38) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, accident, 62, 1.
Race Stats
Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.03 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 24 minutes, 33 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.245 seconds.
Caution Flags: 8 for 50 laps.
Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C.Smith 0-4; J.Berry 5-24; C.Smith 25; J.Berry 26-39; R.Herbst 40-42; S.Creed 43-50; R.Sieg 51-55; S.Creed 56-61; R.Sieg 62-71; S.Creed 72-75; A.Hill 76; S.Creed 77-82; J.Graf 83-86; J.Haley 87-166; J.Nemechek 167-169
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Haley, 1 time for 80 laps; J.Berry, 2 times for 34 laps; S.Creed, 4 times for 24 laps; R.Sieg, 2 times for 15 laps; C.Smith, 2 times for 5 laps; J.Graf, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Herbst, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: A.Hill, 3; J.Nemechek, 2; C.Custer, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Truex, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 638; 2. A.Hill, 622; 3. C.Custer, 594; 4. J.Allgaier, 593; 5. C.Smith, 498; 6. J.Berry, 484; 7. S.Mayer, 448; 8. S.Creed, 445; 9. D.Hemric, 436; 10. S.Smith, 435; 11. R.Herbst, 429; 12. P.Kligerman, 403; 13. J.Burton, 369; 14. B.Moffitt, 361; 15. B.Jones, 355; 16. R.Sieg, 315.
