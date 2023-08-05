BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek raced to his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory this year, pulling away over the last seven laps after making contact with a teammate early in the competition Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.
Josh Berry was second, followed by Brandon Jones and Ty Gibbs, who was bumped from behind by Nemechek, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, on Lap 12.
“I take full accountability for the incident,” Nemechek said.
Nemechek, in the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, led 65 of the 125 laps on the two-mile oval and went ahead for the second and final time on Lap 103. Following a seventh caution, he stayed up front with little resistance from the field.
Nemechek pulled into a first-place tie in the standings with Richard Childress Racing's Justin Hill, who was 11th at Michigan and lost a 14-point lead.
“It’s nice to rebound and put ourselves back in position,” Nemechek said.
With all the success Nemechek has had this year and with seven career wins in the Xfinity Series, there is growing interest in what his plans are next year perhaps as a Cup driver.
“I'm 100% focused on this year and trying to win the Xfinity championship,” he said. “I don’t know what my plans are for ’24. I have no clue.”
NASCAR-Xfinity Series
Cabo Wabo 250 Results
At Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
Lap length: 2.00 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (10) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 125 laps, 50 points.
2. (1) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 125, 48.
3. (14) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 125, 41.
4. (8) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 125, 0.
5. (4) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 125, 37.
6. (5) Riley Herbst, Ford, 125, 44.
7. (11) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 125, 0.
8. (17) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 125, 29.
9. (24) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 125, 28.
10. (23) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 125, 27.
11. (3) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 125, 36.
12. (15) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 125, 25.
13. (22) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 125, 27.
14. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 125, 42.
15. (16) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 125, 22.
16. (13) Cole Custer, Ford, 125, 34.
17. (12) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 125, 21.
18. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 125, 20.
19. (21) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 125, 18.
20. (6) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 125, 24.
21. (25) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 124, 16.
22. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 124, 15.
23. (35) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 124, 14.
24. (34) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 124, 13.
25. (33) Sage Karam, Ford, 124, 12.
26. (27) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 124, 11.
27. (28) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 124, 10.
28. (32) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 124, 9.
29. (37) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 123, 8.
30. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 123, 7.
31. (30) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 123, 6.
32. (7) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 123, 0.
33. (38) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 123, 4.
34. (36) Patrick Emerling, Toyota, 120, 3.
35. (20) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, electrical, 91, 2.
36. (19) Connor Mosack, Toyota, accident, 39, 1.
37. (31) Mason Maggio, Ford, accident, 16, 0.
38. (9) Sammy Smith, Toyota, accident, 11, 1.
Race Stats
Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.942 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, .0 minutes, 4 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 1.495 seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 31 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: J.Berry 0; J.Allgaier 1-32; T.Gibbs 33-54; J.Nemechek 55-96; R.Herbst 97; B.Moffitt 98-101; S.Karam 102; J.Nemechek 103-125
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Nemechek, 2 times for 65 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 32 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 22 laps; B.Moffitt, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Herbst, 1 time for 1 lap; S.Karam, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Berry, 1 time for 0 laps.
Wins: A.Hill, 4; J.Nemechek, 4; C.Custer, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; S.Mayer, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Truex, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 775; 2. J.Nemechek, 761; 3. J.Allgaier, 735; 4. C.Custer, 691; 5. J.Berry, 612; 6. S.Mayer, 593; 7. C.Smith, 588; 8. D.Hemric, 579; 9. S.Smith, 557; 10. R.Herbst, 530; 11. S.Creed, 527; 12. P.Kligerman, 505; 13. J.Burton, 473; 14. B.Jones, 466; 15. B.Moffitt, 445; 16. K.Grala, 391.
