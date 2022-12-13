HERMITAGE – It wasn’t a matter of athleticism or talent. Tuesday’s boys basketball game between Hickory and New Castle came down to the finer points of the game.
The Red Hurricane took advantage of a few lapses by Hickory to pull out a 62-51 victory at Hickory High School.
New Castle – the Class 5A state runner-up last season – to the free-throw line twice for one-and-ones to extend the game. The Hornets (3-2) got what they asked for as the Red Hurricane missed back-to-back attempts.
However, New Castle (4-0) fought for and pulled down offensive rebounds on those misses. The Hornets for forced into fouling and only got off one shot in the final 1:06 of the game.
“I thought, for the most part, we matched their intensity,” Hickory head coach Chris Mele said. “Rebounding, definitely at the end, was something for sure. We were down eight points. We had the ball with a minute and some left. Twice we did that. Little things like that, little fundamental things, add up.”
The extra chances provided more opportunities for New Castle’s backcourt.
Hickory didn’t have an answer for the combination of Jon Anderson and Isiah Boice. The senior guards combined for 45 points for the Red Hurricane.
Following a 23-point performance against Armstrong, Anderson led all scorers with 29 points. Boice scored 16 to balance the attack. The duo saw each senior dished out four assists.
Aidan Enoch scored 15 points with five rebounds and an assist to lead the Hornets. Enoch left the game twice, once with a leg injury and the other after being cut above his right eye.
Devin Daniels scored 10 points with three rebounds, and Tyson Djakovich hit three 3-pointers to finish with nine points and four boards.
After falling behind early, the Hornets battled back to cut the Red Hurricane’s lead to 29-22 at halftime. But the New Castle offense came out firing.
The Red Hurricane outscored Hickory 8-3 in the first 2:14 of the third quarter. They outscored the Hornets 17-10 in the period to create some breathing room
However, the Hornets strung together a pair of 3-pointers by Enoch and a layup by layup by Ben Swanson to cut the lead to 59-51 with 1:30 to play.
Mele wanted his players to go for a steal, but they were unable to trap New Castle’s players. Instead, the Hornets were forced to foul, but they couldn’t bring in a rebound off New Castle’s misses to take another crack at a quality possession.
“Little details, but when you play a team like New Castle, they exploit those. They take advantage of them,” Mele said. “If you make a mistake, they’re gonna make you pay for them. A lot of teams sometimes won’t make you pay, but they did tonight.”
After a strong start to the season, the Hornets have seen loses to Mohawk and now the Red Hurricane.
Mele will focus on the positives from the loss. He saw some aspects the Hornets will focus on in practice – like rebounding and generating good possessions. But overall, he saw a team go toe-to-toe with a state title contender and hold its own.
He and the Hornets just need to clean up a couple things.
“You gain a possession here or there, in this type of game, could be the difference,” Mele said.
NEW CASTLE 21 8 17 16 62
HICKORY 12 10 10 19 51
NEW CASTLE – Da. Young 3-1-2-7, Lett 0-0-0-0, Boice 6-1-4-16, Blundo 1-0-0-2, Anderson 14-0-1-29, Cialella 0-0-0-0, Wallace 3-2-2-8. 3-pt. goals: Boice 3, Anderson 1. Totals: 27-4-9-62.
HICKORY – Dye 0-2-2-2, Enoch 6-0-0-15, Daniels 3-3-4-10, Evangelista 1-0-0-2, Swanson 3-2-2-8, Miller 0-0-0-0, Djakovich 3-0-0-9, Uberti 0-0-0-0, Bean 2-1-2-5, Turosky 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Enoch 3, Djakovich 3, Daniels 1. Totals: 18-8-10-51.
