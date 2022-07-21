PGA Tour Champions Golf

In this photo from May 15, Glen Day tees off on the first hole during the final day of the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Ala. Day and Stephen Ames shot 64s on Thursday to share the lead in the Senior British Open.

 AP

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Playing with a new set of golf clubs after his own ones failed to arrive from the United States, Glen Day never expected to be a contender at the Senior British Open this week.

Imagine his surprise, then, at taking a share of the lead after the first round at Gleneagles on Thursday.

“I did get them in time to play a couple of practice rounds,” Day said of his new clubs, “so at least I know where the ball goes with those clubs. It’s not ideal but even if I get my stuff, I still may play these.”

Day converted an 8-foot eagle putt at the par-5 18th at The King’s Course to match Stephen Ames’ bogey-free 6-under 64.

The 56-year-old American, who said he arrived in Scotland with “nothing,” didn’t feel he hit it well with his new driver or putter all day.

“I have no reason to believe I would play good today,” he said.

Padraig Harrington wasn’t too impressed with his own performance, either, in his first appearance in a Senior Open.

Still, the two-time Open champion and reigning U.S. Senior Open champion made five birdies on the back nine in his round of 66.

“I’m happy with the score,” the 50-year-old Irishman said. “I was very tentative. I putted well and my putter saved me most of the day. I was just tentative with my iron shots particularly.”

Paul Broadhurst, the 2016 champion at Carnoustie, was one stroke back along with Jerry Kelly, Kent Jones and Darren Clarke.

Ernie Els, a two-time British Open winner, shot a 66 that included an eagle on the par-4 14th.

Bernhard Langer, the 64-year-old German who has won the Senior Open four times, was three strokes off the lead. Defending champion Stephen Dodd of Wales got to 1 under with an eagle on the 18th.

------

At Kings Course

Auchterarder, United Kingdom

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,859; Par: 70

1st Round

Stephen Ames33-31—64

Glen Day32-32—64

Paul Broadhurst35-30—65

Darren Clarke33-32—65

Kent Jones33-32—65

Jerry Kelly33-32—65

Ernie Els34-32—66

Padraig Harrington34-32—66

Thongchai Jaidee33-33—66

Simon Khan34-32—66

Miguel Angel Martin31-35—66

Scott Parel32-34—66

Dicky Pride32-34—66

Thomas Bjorn33-34—67

Markus Brier34-33—67

Andrew Butterfield33-34—67

David Frost34-33—67

Richard Green33-34—67

Bernhard Langer35-32—67

John Senden34-33—67

Steven Alker34-34—68

Garry Houston34-34—68

Prayad Marksaeng34-34—68

Mauricio Molina34-34—68

Tim Petrovic35-33—68

Doug Barron34-35—69

John Bickerton35-34—69

Bill Breen33-36—69

Adilson Da Silva35-34—69

Marco Dawson34-35—69

Clark Dennis35-34—69

Stephen Dodd34-35—69

Ken Duke34-35—69

Harrison Frazar34-35—69

Scott Henderson34-35—69

Miguel Angel Jimenez34-35—69

Paul Lawrie35-34—69

Thomas Levet35-34—69

Greg Owen36-33—69

Corey Pavin36-33—69

Phillip Price36-33—69

Jean-Francois Remesy33-36—69

Norio Shinozaki33-36—69

Stuart Appleby34-36—70

Woody Austin38-32—70

Andre Bossert35-35—70

Alex Cejka35-35—70

Tom Gillis37-33—70

Retief Goosen35-35—70

James Kingston34-36—70

Colin Montgomerie37-33—70

Andy Oldcorn34-36—70

Michele Reale36-34—70

David Shacklady35-35—70

Paul Streeter36-34—70

Yoshinobu Tsukada35-35—70

Sean Whiffin38-32—70

Michael Campbell37-34—71

Trevor Foster35-36—71

Joakim Haeggman36-35—71

Michael Jonzon36-35—71

Barry Lane34-37—71

Paul McGinley34-37—71

David Morland37-34—71

Peter O’Malley36-35—71

Fran Quinn35-36—71

Ken Tanigawa36-35—71

Peter Wilson37-34—71

Gary Wolstenholme36-35—71

Ian Woosnam34-37—71

Mark Brown38-34—72

Emanuele Canonica36-36—72

Richard Dinsdale36-36—72

Carlos Franco34-38—72

Philip Golding39-33—72

Ricardo Gonzalez36-36—72

Steven Green36-36—72

Cliff Kresge36-36—72

Sandy Lyle33-39—72

Shaun Micheel37-35—72

Andrew Raitt35-37—72

Wes Short35-37—72

Vijay Singh36-36—72

Rusty Strawn34-38—72

Kirk Triplett36-36—72

Paul Wesselingh33-39—72

Shane Bertsch37-36—73

Darren Charlton37-36—73

Russ Cochran35-38—73

James Crampton38-35—73

Ignacio Feliu35-38—73

Peter Fowler33-40—73

Thomas Goegele37-36—73

Gabriel Hjertstedt34-39—73

Glenn Joyner35-38—73

Brian Keenan36-37—73

John Kemp36-37—73

Jose Maria Olazabal34-39—73

Harry Rudolph37-36—73

John Wade36-37—73

Charlie Wi35-38—73

Christopher Williams35-38—73

Y.E. Yang38-35—73

Alastair Archibald38-36—74

Jose Manuel Carriles37-37—74

Roger Chapman35-39—74

Jose Coceres35-39—74

Simon Edwards35-39—74

Len Mattiace39-35—74

Alan McLean37-37—74

Jason Ripley37-37—74

Michael Watson37-37—74

Carlo Alberto Acutis36-39—75

Nicolas Beaufils38-37—75

David Duval40-35—75

Rob Labritz40-35—75

Jeff Lyons34-41—75

Mike McCoy37-38—75

Euan Mcintosh34-41—75

Jarmo Sandelin39-36—75

Todd Sapere40-35—75

Jeev M. Singh38-37—75

Steen Tinning38-37—75

Roger Tuddenham37-38—75

Robert Allenby38-38—76

Peter Baker37-39—76

Sean Fitzgerald37-39—76

Rafael Gomez39-37—76

Kumar Kami38-38—76

Robert Maxfield39-37—76

Jeff Warne35-41—76

Rich Beem40-37—77

Roger Sabarros37-40—77

Mark Stevenson39-38—77

Andrew Welsford37-40—77

Mark Ashworth41-37—78

Jonathan Barnes40-38—78

David Carter41-37—78

Neil Connolly37-41—78

Niclas Fasth36-42—78

Robert Gerwin II36-42—78

Richard Barnes41-39—80

Bob Cameron40-40—80

Bradley Rollinson36-45—81

