GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Playing with a new set of golf clubs after his own ones failed to arrive from the United States, Glen Day never expected to be a contender at the Senior British Open this week.
Imagine his surprise, then, at taking a share of the lead after the first round at Gleneagles on Thursday.
“I did get them in time to play a couple of practice rounds,” Day said of his new clubs, “so at least I know where the ball goes with those clubs. It’s not ideal but even if I get my stuff, I still may play these.”
Day converted an 8-foot eagle putt at the par-5 18th at The King’s Course to match Stephen Ames’ bogey-free 6-under 64.
The 56-year-old American, who said he arrived in Scotland with “nothing,” didn’t feel he hit it well with his new driver or putter all day.
“I have no reason to believe I would play good today,” he said.
Padraig Harrington wasn’t too impressed with his own performance, either, in his first appearance in a Senior Open.
Still, the two-time Open champion and reigning U.S. Senior Open champion made five birdies on the back nine in his round of 66.
“I’m happy with the score,” the 50-year-old Irishman said. “I was very tentative. I putted well and my putter saved me most of the day. I was just tentative with my iron shots particularly.”
Paul Broadhurst, the 2016 champion at Carnoustie, was one stroke back along with Jerry Kelly, Kent Jones and Darren Clarke.
Ernie Els, a two-time British Open winner, shot a 66 that included an eagle on the par-4 14th.
Bernhard Langer, the 64-year-old German who has won the Senior Open four times, was three strokes off the lead. Defending champion Stephen Dodd of Wales got to 1 under with an eagle on the 18th.
------
At Kings Course
Auchterarder, United Kingdom
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,859; Par: 70
1st Round
Stephen Ames33-31—64
Glen Day32-32—64
Paul Broadhurst35-30—65
Darren Clarke33-32—65
Kent Jones33-32—65
Jerry Kelly33-32—65
Ernie Els34-32—66
Padraig Harrington34-32—66
Thongchai Jaidee33-33—66
Simon Khan34-32—66
Miguel Angel Martin31-35—66
Scott Parel32-34—66
Dicky Pride32-34—66
Thomas Bjorn33-34—67
Markus Brier34-33—67
Andrew Butterfield33-34—67
David Frost34-33—67
Richard Green33-34—67
Bernhard Langer35-32—67
John Senden34-33—67
Steven Alker34-34—68
Garry Houston34-34—68
Prayad Marksaeng34-34—68
Mauricio Molina34-34—68
Tim Petrovic35-33—68
Doug Barron34-35—69
John Bickerton35-34—69
Bill Breen33-36—69
Adilson Da Silva35-34—69
Marco Dawson34-35—69
Clark Dennis35-34—69
Stephen Dodd34-35—69
Ken Duke34-35—69
Harrison Frazar34-35—69
Scott Henderson34-35—69
Miguel Angel Jimenez34-35—69
Paul Lawrie35-34—69
Thomas Levet35-34—69
Greg Owen36-33—69
Corey Pavin36-33—69
Phillip Price36-33—69
Jean-Francois Remesy33-36—69
Norio Shinozaki33-36—69
Stuart Appleby34-36—70
Woody Austin38-32—70
Andre Bossert35-35—70
Alex Cejka35-35—70
Tom Gillis37-33—70
Retief Goosen35-35—70
James Kingston34-36—70
Colin Montgomerie37-33—70
Andy Oldcorn34-36—70
Michele Reale36-34—70
David Shacklady35-35—70
Paul Streeter36-34—70
Yoshinobu Tsukada35-35—70
Sean Whiffin38-32—70
Michael Campbell37-34—71
Trevor Foster35-36—71
Joakim Haeggman36-35—71
Michael Jonzon36-35—71
Barry Lane34-37—71
Paul McGinley34-37—71
David Morland37-34—71
Peter O’Malley36-35—71
Fran Quinn35-36—71
Ken Tanigawa36-35—71
Peter Wilson37-34—71
Gary Wolstenholme36-35—71
Ian Woosnam34-37—71
Mark Brown38-34—72
Emanuele Canonica36-36—72
Richard Dinsdale36-36—72
Carlos Franco34-38—72
Philip Golding39-33—72
Ricardo Gonzalez36-36—72
Steven Green36-36—72
Cliff Kresge36-36—72
Sandy Lyle33-39—72
Shaun Micheel37-35—72
Andrew Raitt35-37—72
Wes Short35-37—72
Vijay Singh36-36—72
Rusty Strawn34-38—72
Kirk Triplett36-36—72
Paul Wesselingh33-39—72
Shane Bertsch37-36—73
Darren Charlton37-36—73
Russ Cochran35-38—73
James Crampton38-35—73
Ignacio Feliu35-38—73
Peter Fowler33-40—73
Thomas Goegele37-36—73
Gabriel Hjertstedt34-39—73
Glenn Joyner35-38—73
Brian Keenan36-37—73
John Kemp36-37—73
Jose Maria Olazabal34-39—73
Harry Rudolph37-36—73
John Wade36-37—73
Charlie Wi35-38—73
Christopher Williams35-38—73
Y.E. Yang38-35—73
Alastair Archibald38-36—74
Jose Manuel Carriles37-37—74
Roger Chapman35-39—74
Jose Coceres35-39—74
Simon Edwards35-39—74
Len Mattiace39-35—74
Alan McLean37-37—74
Jason Ripley37-37—74
Michael Watson37-37—74
Carlo Alberto Acutis36-39—75
Nicolas Beaufils38-37—75
David Duval40-35—75
Rob Labritz40-35—75
Jeff Lyons34-41—75
Mike McCoy37-38—75
Euan Mcintosh34-41—75
Jarmo Sandelin39-36—75
Todd Sapere40-35—75
Jeev M. Singh38-37—75
Steen Tinning38-37—75
Roger Tuddenham37-38—75
Robert Allenby38-38—76
Peter Baker37-39—76
Sean Fitzgerald37-39—76
Rafael Gomez39-37—76
Kumar Kami38-38—76
Robert Maxfield39-37—76
Jeff Warne35-41—76
Rich Beem40-37—77
Roger Sabarros37-40—77
Mark Stevenson39-38—77
Andrew Welsford37-40—77
Mark Ashworth41-37—78
Jonathan Barnes40-38—78
David Carter41-37—78
Neil Connolly37-41—78
Niclas Fasth36-42—78
Robert Gerwin II36-42—78
Richard Barnes41-39—80
Bob Cameron40-40—80
Bradley Rollinson36-45—81
