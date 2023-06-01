PITTSBURGH — At first glance, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense doesn’t look that different than in years past. Stalwarts Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are still present. As are rising stars Alex Highsmith and Larry Ogunjobi, a quality free-agent signing the team made prior to the 2022 season and brought back with a three-year deal this offseason.
There are plenty of new faces on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the secondary, who seem poised to make an impact.
The Steelers signed 12-year NFL veteran and three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson to a two-year deal when free agency began in March. The 32-year-old Peterson had one of the best seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 when he snagged five interceptions and compiled 15 passes defended.
Peterson has played primarily as an outside corner during his career, but has started taking some reps at slot corner during OTAs. Both Cam Sutton and Arthur Maulet played slot corner in 2022, but with Sutton leaving in free agency and Maulet being released in May. The team is searching for an answer at the position.
“I’ve moved around a little bit throughout practice,” Peterson said. “I’m loving it so far, but we’ll see how far coach wants to take it.”
Two of the other new faces at cornerback are rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr., both selected in this year’s draft. Peterson has been impressed with his younger teammates so far.
“A lot of young guys making plays,” Peterson said. “A lot of young guys playing a lot of different positions. At this time of the year, you want to be able to give them as many looks as you possibly can.”
Porter was selected at No. 32 overall in the second round and is expected to get plenty of playing time. Peterson confirmed that Porter has taken snaps with the first-team defense in practice already.
“He’s working with ones, twos and threes, so he’s getting all the looks that he needs so he’s more than prepared when his number is called,” Peterson said. “You can expect to see him on the field early and quite often.”
Trice was one of the young guys making plays on Thursday as he hauled in an interception during a morning practice. He has been mentioned by teammates as a guy to watch. Trice fell into the seventh round of the 2023 draft following injuries during his time at Purdue. Several draft analysts had Trice ranked in their top 100 players, so the Steelers may have gotten a steal by selecting the former Boilermaker with the 241st pick.
Trice is learning from both Peterson – whom he called a “great guy” – and veteran safety Fitzpatrick, who is the longest-tenured member of the secondary. Trice says Fitzpatrick’s experience in the Steelers defense is vital.
“It’s very important,” Trice said. “That guy knows what it takes to stay here. I always ask him questions. I always see the things he does outside practice, how he takes care of his body, just stuff like that. I’m definitely under his wing, asking him questions and also watching him from a distance.”
Trice has also developed a relationship with fellow Big Ten alum and Penn State product Porter.
“That’s my guy, man,” Trice said. “We’re always just going out there, having fun. We make sure we both know our plays. Just trying to be good guys towards each other, ‘cause we all have the same goal and that’s to win, make plays and have fun.”
Peterson believes Porter and Trice can also help one another as they continue on their journey as NFL rookies.
“They can help each other a lot throughout this process because it’s a long season,” Peterson said. “Both of these guys are going through it at the same time. This is a time they can really lean on one another.”
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
