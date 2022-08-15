MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Trill Williams on injured reserve Monday, two days after the backup tore the ACL in his left knee during the team’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay.
Williams will miss the season. He suffered the injury during the fourth quarter on Saturday.
Also Monday, Miami signed veteran cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott. Alexander is entering his seventh season, spending five with the Minnesota Vikings and one with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Scott, a former undrafted free agent, has mostly spent time on practice squads but played in six games with Cincinnati during the 2018 season.
BUD DUPREE
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an altercation in a Nashville drugstore.
Dupree was sentenced to 6 months of supervised probation, according to the judgement filed Monday.
Police said Dupree grabbed a Walgreens employee and the man’s phone after the employee had argued with some shoppers on the evening of Jan. 2.
Dupree initially was charged with assault, fear of bodily injury, which is a class A misdemeanor. He plead guilty to the lesser charge of assault, offensive or provocative contact, a class B misdemeanor.
The 6-foot-4, 269-pound linebacker was the Titans’ top free agent signee last year, getting a five-year deal worth $82.5 million. The Titans had no comment on Monday.
SCHOBERT
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert on Monday.
Linebacker Jonas Griffith dislocated his left elbow in the Broncos’ 17-7 exhibition victory over the Cowboys on Saturday night.
Griffith’s injury led to the signing of Schobert, a seventh-year pro from Wisconsin who’s played for the Browns (2016-19), Jaguars (2020) and Steelers (2021) and is the only NFL player to amass 600 tackles, 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles over the last six seasons.
“Schobert is another experienced guy that we know we can put in there and can play right away,” Hackett said. “He can bring that leadership. He’s had lots of years with hundreds of tackles and he’s a guy who’s played special teams”
Schobert has started 81 NFL games, including playoffs,
“This will be my seventh defensive scheme in seven years,” he said. “I’ve been pretty much on every defensive scheme you can have in the NFL.”
Schobert lives in nearby Castle Rock, so he won’t have to worry about any altitude acclimation as he lines up alongside Josey Jewell. He worked out for the Broncos and other teams earlier this month but missed all of training camp.
Gregory is the gem of GM George Paton’s 2022 free agent class. He underwent surgery to repair his right rotator cuff shortly after choosing Denver over Dallas in free agency and signing a five-year, $70 million contract.
