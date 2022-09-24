GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next four games.
The Packers (1-1) announced the move Saturday, one day before they play at Tampa Bay (2-0). They already had ruled Watkins out for the Buccaneers game on Friday’s injury report due to a hamstring issue.
Watkins has six catches for a team-high 111 yards through the first two games of the season. He caught three passes for 93 yards Sunday night in a 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.
The 29-year-old Watkins also dealt with hamstring issues last season with the Baltimore Ravens, when he had 27 catches for 394 yards and one touchdown to set career lows in all three categories. Watkins has battled injuries for much of his career, which began in 2014 when the Buffalo Bills selected him out of Clemson with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft.
Green Bay has other injury concerns at wide receiver as well.
Wideouts Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Cobb and Watson didn’t practice Friday, while Lewis was a limited practice participant.
In other moves Saturday, the Packers signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated wide receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.
RAVENS
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul.
The Ravens announced the deal Friday, saying it was pending a physical. Pierre-Paul had 2 1/2 sacks in 12 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He was with the New York Giants from 2010-17 before joining the Buccaneers.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Pierre-Paul's daughter's birthday is Saturday, but he'd be arriving after that.
Harbaugh also said receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) has been cleared to play Sunday at New England. The Ravens listed tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) as doubtful. Running back J.K. Dobbins, who hasn't played yet after a knee injury kept him out all last season, is listed as questionable after being a full participant at practice.
BILLS
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The agent for Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde announced Saturday that the team plans to place the starter on season-ending injured reserve because of a neck injury.
Jack Bechta added in a message posted on Twitter that he expects Hyde to be healthy in returning for next season.
Hyde already had been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami. He was carted off the sideline in the second half of Buffalo’s 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday night.
Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that the Bills sent Hyde to the hospital to have his injury further evaluated.
The injury represents a big blow for the Bills, who are off to a 2-0 start.
Hyde and Jordan Poyer have established themselves as one of the NFL’s top safety tandems since both signed with the Bills in 2017. The two were tied with a team-leading five interceptions last season.
Buffalo will be without at least four defensive regulars for their AFC East showdown against the Dolphins.
Cornerback Dane Jackson, tackle Ed Oliver and backup tackle Jordan Phillips also were ruled out Friday. Poyer and tackle Tim Settle were among five players listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis.
Rookie cornerbacks Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam are in line to start against a Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins offense which leads the NFL through two games with 703 yards passing. Benford and Elam opened the season sharing snaps at the the cornerback spot opposite Jackson.
RAMS
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have placed receiver Van Jefferson on the injured list during his recovery from knee surgery, opening a roster spot to sign defensive back Grant Haley from the practice squad.
The Rams (1-1) moved Jefferson to the injured list Saturday before they traveled to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Sunday.
Jefferson had surgery early in training camp, but Rams coach Sean McVay repeatedly said Jefferson had a chance to get back in the lineup to start the season. Instead, Jefferson will be out through the Rams’ bye week in late October, missing at least the first six games.
Jefferson started all 21 games for the Super Bowl champions last year, catching 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season as a contributor behind Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp and later Odell Beckham Jr.
Haley was signed to the Rams' active roster last December, and he played in nine straight games through the Super Bowl, participating mostly on special teams.
The Rams also activated receiver Jacob Harris from the practice squad and signed linebacker Keir Thomas to the practice squad.
