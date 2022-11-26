PITTSBURGH (3-7) at INDIANAPOLIS (4-6-1)
Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Colts by 3
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Steelers 4-5-1; Colts 5-6
SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 25-6
LAST MEETING: Steelers beat the Colts 28-24 on Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
LAST WEEK: Steelers lost to Bengals 37-30; Colts lost to Eagles 17-16.
STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (22), PASS (23), SCORING (28)
STEELERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (7), PASS (32), SCORING (26)
COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (24), RUSH (26), PASS (17), SCORING (31)
COLTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (11), PASS (7), SCORING (11)
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Steelers even; Colts minus-8.
STEELERS PLAYER TO WATCH: OLB T.J. Watt. After missing seven games with a left pectoral injury, last season's NFL Defensive Player of the Year spent his first week back knocking off rust. He looked stronger Sunday against Cincinnati, coming up with six tackles and posting his second interception of the season. With Indy starting two young players on an offensive line that has struggled, the Steelers need Watt to play more like his old self and cause chaos in the Colts' backfield.
COLTS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Michael Pittman Jr. If the Colts give QB Matt Ryan time, Pittman could have a huge day. Clearly, he's the Colts' top receiver and Ryan's favorite target and against a pass defense allowing a league-worst 272.1 yards passing per game, new play-caller Parks Frazier would be well-advised to rely on Pittman's size, physical play and ability to run after the catch early and often.
KEY MATCHUP: Steelers run defense vs. RB Jonathan Taylor. Last year’s league rushing champ has run for 231 yards and two scores in the past two games. With interim coach Jeff Saturday appearing to be more patient in staying with the ground game, Taylor again could carry a heavy load against a team that has long been committed to stopping the run. Not surprisingly, that's what the Steelers' defense still does best.
KEY INJURIES: Pittsburgh lost WR Miles Boykin (oblique) and backup RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) in the first half last Sunday and C Mason Cole (foot) was replaced by J.C. Hassenauer at the start of the third quarter. Coach Mike Tomlin may not have any updates until the weekend. ... Indy will likely be missing DE Kwity Paye (ankle) for the second straight week and possibly OL Matt Pryor (illness). The Colts also will be awaiting a decision on TE Jelani Woods, who was inactive last week because of a shoulder injury.
SERIES NOTES: The Steelers have dominated this series since the 1970s and have won the past seven meetings. ... Pittsburgh has won all five playoff matchups, the past two on the way to Super Bowls following the 1995 and 2005 seasons. ... Both franchises agreed to move from the NFL to AFC as part of the 1970 merger. Cleveland was the other team to make the switch. ... Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas played high school football in Pittsburgh and was a 1955 ninth-round draft pick of the Steelers, who cut him before the season started. A year later, Unitas joined the Baltimore Colts where he spent the next 17 seasons of his Hall of Fame career. Indy owner Jim Irsay first met Unitas as a ball boy at training camp in 1972 after his late father, Robert, bought the Los Angeles Rams and swapped franchises with Carroll Rosenbloom to acquire the Colts.
STATS AND STUFF: Pittsburgh has lost two of its past three and seven of nine since a season-opening win over the Bengals. ... The Steelers' most recent loss in this series came in November 2008 and they are 3-0 all time at Lucas Oil Stadium. ... Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin has had three eight-loss seasons during his 16-year stint as coach, but has never had a sub-.500 season. The Steelers need to win seven of their last eight to avoid the franchise's first losing season since 2003. ... Rookie QB Kenny Pickett has thrown eight interceptions in seven games, but has shown improvement of late. Pickett hasn't thrown a pick in either of his past two starts. ... Steelers LB Alex Highsmith is tied for fifth in the NFL with nine sacks. ... Pittsburgh DBs Levi Wallace and Minkah Fitzpatrick rank among the league leaders with three interceptions each. ... Pittsburgh's running game has shown signs of improvement recently. The Steelers have 319 yards rushing over their past two games, including 189 from Najee Harris. ... Pittsburgh's secondary has struggled against the pass. The Steelers have allowed the most yards passing and touchdown passes (22) in the NFL. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow picked them apart last week while throwing for four scores. ... Indy will be playing its second team from Pennsylvania in two weeks. ... The Colts have lost three of their past four overall and are 2-3 at home this season. ... Ryan, who attended high school near Philadelphia, needs 11 completions to become the fifth player in league history with 5,500. He also needs one game-winning drive to tie former Pitt star Dan Marino (47) for No. 5 all time. ... Taylor needs one TD run to tie Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (32) for No. 8 in franchise history. ... Colts LB Zaire Franklin leads the NFL in tackles (109) in his first full season as a starter. ... Indy DE Yannick Ngakoue needs 1 1/2 sacks to extend the league's third-longest active streak of consecutive seasons with eight or more to seven.
FANTASY TIP: It's easy to forget how effective Taylor was in the Colts' passing game in 2021, too. He posted league highs with 1,811 yards and 18 TD runs, but he also had 40 receptions for 360 yards and two more scores. His versatility could pose a serious danger to a Steelers defense that allowed Bengals RB Samaje Perine to catch four passes for 52 yards and three scores.
------
TAMPA BAY (5-5) at CLEVELAND (3-7)
Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Buccaneers by 3 1/2.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buccaneers 3-6-1; Browns 4-6.
SERIES RECORD: Browns lead 6-4.
LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Browns 26-23 in overtime, on Oct. 21, 2018, in Tamps.
LAST WEEK: Buccaneers bye; Browns lost to Bills 31-23.
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE: OVERALL 17), RUSH (32), PASS (5), SCORING (27).
BUCCANEERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (7), RUSH (15), PASS (6), SCORING (6).
BROWNS OFFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (5), PASS (14), SCORING (10).
BROWNS DEFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (23), PASS (16), SCORING (30).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Buccaneers plus-1; Browns minus-6.
BUCCANEERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Tom Brady is fourth in the NFL in passing with 2,805 yards. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has thrown for 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Red zone breakdowns and the absence of a consistent running game have contributed to the offense's scoring woes. Brady delivered perhaps his best overall performance of the season against Seattle before the bye.
BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Jacoby Brissett makes his final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game NFL suspension. The 29-year-old Brissett had season highs in yards (324) and touchdowns (three) last week, but two dropped passes in the end zone contributed to the Browns losing for the sixth time in seven games.
KEY MATCHUP: Bucs NT Vita Vea vs. Browns backup center Hjalte Froholdt. Cleveland lost starter Ethan Pocic to a knee injury on the first play last week, forcing Froholdt into action. His challenge this week is the 6-foot-4, 347-pound play-wrecking Vea, who will make it tough for the Browns to run the ball.
INJURIES: Coming off a week of rest, the Bucs are as healthy as they’ve been since the start of the season. However, WR Russell Gage (hamstring) and G Luke Goedeke (foot) are out. ... Vea (foot) practiced Friday after missing two days and figures to be a game-day decision. ... RB Leonard Fournette (hip pointer) has been limited in practice and his status remains uncertain. ... RB Giovani Bernard (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve and could be activated. ... Several other key players — WR Julio Jones, TE Cameron Brate, S Antoine Winfield, Jr., CB Carlton Davis, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and DT Akiem Hicks — returned to the lineup in the two weeks leading into the open date. ... Browns starting C Ethan Pocic injured his knee on the opening drive last week. He's on injured reserve, the fourth Cleveland center to suffer a serious injury this season. ... Froholdt (illness) missed two days of practice, but returned Friday and is expected to play. ... Browns starting CB Greg Newsome II (concussion) remains in the league's protocol and will miss his second straight game. ... Browns TE David Njoku (ankle, knee) was on a play count last week after missing two games.
SERIES NOTES: Cleveland won the first five meetings, and have lost four of the past five. ... The Browns won 22-17 in the most recent game played in Cleveland in 2014.
STATS AND STUFF: Brady has thrown one interception since Week 1. ... Brady is 7-1 with 2,206 yards passing and 13 TDs in eight games vs. the Browns. ... Brady is 15-5 following a bye week. Bucs WR Mike Evans is 28 yards shy of joining Jerry Rice, Calvin Johnson, Marvin Harrison, Randy Moss and Larry Fitzgerald as the only players in NFL history with 10,000 yards receiving and 75-plus TD catches in the first nine years of a career. ... Tampa Bay is ranked seventh in total defense (310 yards per game), fifth in fewest points allowed (18 per game) and tied for fourth with 32 sacks. The unit has limited opponents to 21 or fewer points in eight of 10 games. ... Evans and WR Julio Jones both have enjoyed success against the Browns in the past. Evans has 14 receptions and averaged 115.5 yards per game while scoring two TDs in two outings against Cleveland. Jones has faced the Browns twice, too, and has 12 catches for 175 yards and a pair of TDs. ... The Bucs defense has only forced one turnover in the past six games. ... Tampa Bay is 0-2 vs. the AFC North. ... The Browns need to string wins together quickly to have any chance of making the playoffs. ... Cleveland has been plagued by inconsistency in all three phases, especially on defense. The Browns allowed 171 yards rushing last week, the fifth time they've given up at least 160 this season. The Bucs and their league-worst rushing attack figure to attack Cleveland's weakness. ... Brissett didn't need to be reminded that this will likely be his final start of ‘22 with Watson eligible to play on Dec. 4. ... Brissett spent his rookie season as Brady’s teammate in New England and said the legendary QB shaped his career. ... Cleveland's potent running game struggled last week, gaining just 80 yards. ... RB Nick Chubb is second in the league with 11 rushing touchdowns and has a league-best 29 runs for over 10 yards. ... WR Amari Cooper had eight catches for 113 yards and two TDs last week. His seven scores are the most for Cleveland WR since Josh Gordon had nine in 2013. ... Myles Garrett has 8 1/2 sacks and 67 in his career. Only Hall of Famer Reggie White (87) and the Watt brothers, T.J. (72) and J,J. (70 1/2) have had more in their first 77 games. ... Rookie K Cade York had his third field-goal attempt blocked last week. ... Cleveland's field at FirstEnergy Stadium was damaged this week by a vehicle driven onto the turf someone who broke in.
FANTASY TIP: Bucs rookie RB Rachaad White looks to be a smart play against Cleveland's porous run defense. White gained a season-high 120 yards against Seattle, and Tampa Bay figures to follow a proven formula against the Browns.
