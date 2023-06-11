Canadian Open Golf

Nick Taylor holds the trophy after on Sunday after winning the Canadian Open in Toronto.

 NATHAN DENETTE | The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood in the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

Taylor tossed his putter into the air and jumped into the arms of his caddie after the longest made putt of his PGA Tour career, and fellow Canadian players Mike Weir, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin were among those who ran onto the green to congratulate him. Hadwin, Taylor's close friend, was tackled by a security guard while spraying champagne from a bottle.

“I'm speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home," Taylor said with tears in his eyes. “This is the most incredible feeling.”

The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver. Fletcher was born in England; Carl Keffer had been the only Canadian-born champion, winning in 1909 and 1914. Weir lost a playoff to Vijay Singh in 2004.

With galleries cheering his every move and even serenading him with “O Canada” on one tee box, Taylor curled in an 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish at 17-under 271 at Oakdale, walking backwards with his fist raised as the ball dropped into the cup. He shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday.

Fleetwood needed a birdie on the reachable par 5 to win in regulation, but he missed his tee shot right, laid up into an awkward lie in the right rough and two-putted for par to force the playoff in rainy conditions.

The players traded birdies on their first time playing No. 18 in the playoff. They both parred 18 and the par-3 ninth before heading back to 18.

Taylor's tee shot found a divot in the fairway, but he hit his second shot 221 yards to the front of the green, while Fleetwood laid up after his drive found a fairway bunker. Fleetwood hit his third shot to 12 feet, but didn't need to putt after Taylor's uphill eagle putt hit the flagstick and dropped.

Fans swarmed toward the green, and Hadwin — who like Taylor grew up in Abbotsford, British Columbia — got leveled amid the chaos. He said had so much adrenaline that the tackle didn't faze him.

“It’s incredible. I mean, what do you say to one of the greatest moments of Canadian golf history?” Hadwin said. “I think we all predicted that this was going to happen.

“I’m not sure that any one of us predicted a 72-foot (eagle) putt ... to get it done, but what a way to go.”

The 35-year-old Taylor, who was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, won for the third time on the PGA Tour. He shot 75 in Thursday's opening round but rallied with a 67 on Friday to make the cut, then shot 63 on Saturday to begin the final round three shots behind leader C.T. Pan.

Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy, two shots back of Pan entering the final round, closed with a 72 and finished in a tie for ninth, five shots back.

Fleetwood, a two-time Ryder Cup player from England and a six-time winner on the European tour, remains winless on the PGA Tour.

“I played great today, even though I missed some chances, if you like, on those playoff holes,” Fleetwood said. “Yeah, it was close. I just have to take the positives from it and start practicing tomorrow. I got a major next week. So can’t dwell on it too much.”

Tyrrell Hatton (64), Aaron Rai (69) and Pan (70) finished one shot out of the playoff.

––––––

At Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Toronto

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on fourth playoff hole)

x-Nick Taylor75-67-63-66—271

Tommy Fleetwood70-70-64-67—271

Tyrrell Hatton72-64-72-64—272

C.T. Pan70-66-66-70—272

Aaron Rai67-69-69-67—272

Eric Cole69-73-69-63—274

Mark Hubbard68-70-66-70—274

Justin Rose69-69-66-71—275

Rory McIlroy71-67-66-72—276

Andrew Novak69-68-67-72—276

Brandon Wu71-69-67-69—276

Jonathan Byrd68-69-70-70—277

Harrison Endycott72-68-69-68—277

Doug Ghim71-68-69-69—277

Adam Hadwin71-68-70-68—277

Harry Higgs71-66-67-73—277

Nate Lashley70-68-70-70—278

Will Gordon68-74-69-68—279

Carl Yuan68-67-74-70—279

Sam Bennett70-72-70-68—280

Corey Conners67-69-70-74—280

Matt Fitzpatrick68-73-69-70—280

Lucas Glover69-72-70-69—280

Matt Kuchar71-71-70-68—280

Ludvig Aberg69-72-71-69—281

Lee Hodges72-67-72-70—281

Seonghyeon Kim68-70-72-71—281

Justin Lower67-70-75-69—281

Ryan Moore69-74-71-67—281

Ted Potter Jr.73-67-70-71—281

Chez Reavie72-71-73-65—281

Alex Smalley73-70-71-67—281

Dylan Wu71-70-72-68—281

Cody Gribble69-72-70-71—282

Harry Hall69-71-74-68—282

Roger Sloan69-70-73-70—282

Brendon Todd68-69-73-72—282

MJ Daffue73-69-70-71—283

Patton Kizzire71-70-74-68—283

Seung-Yul Noh71-68-74-70—283

Greyson Sigg71-71-69-72—283

Sahith Theegala73-70-71-69—283

Ryan Gerard68-75-72-69—284

Chesson Hadley67-70-72-75—284

Michael Kim72-71-73-68—284

Shane Lowry72-69-70-73—284

Peter Malnati70-69-73-72—284

Callum Tarren69-72-73-70—284

Carson Young71-69-71-73—284

Garrick Higgo71-69-72-73—285

Austin Smotherman71-70-72-72—285

Jason Dufner73-70-73-70—286

Brian Gay71-70-72-73—286

Brent Grant71-72-74-69—286

Cameron Percy75-67-72-72—286

Mike Weir72-70-74-70—286

James Hahn69-73-73-72—287

Sung Kang73-68-71-75—287

Peter Kuest72-68-74-73—287

Andrew Landry73-69-77-68—287

Adam Long74-69-74-70—287

Stuart Macdonald73-68-75-71—287

Scott Piercy70-72-76-69—287

Cameron Young71-72-74-70—287

Scott Brown73-68-75-72—288

Taylor Pendrith69-72-70-77—288

Richy Werenski69-72-77-70—288

Wil Bateman74-66-75-74—289

Akshay Bhatia69-74-73-73—289

Trevor Cone71-72-75-71—289

Brice Garnett68-75-71-75—289

Henrik Norlander71-72-76-71—290

Martin Trainer71-72-74-73—290

Vince Whaley73-69-76-72—290

Bill Haas71-72-75-WD

