Nine area players were named All-State selections in high school football on Thursday.
In Class 1A, Reynolds’ running back Jalen Wagner, wide receiver Haydin McLaughlin, and offensive lineman Nate Leksell were voted in by Pa. sports writers along with Lakeview’s Mitchell Tingley, who was named to the team as an Athlete.
In 2A, Sharpsville wide receiver Garen Levis and Caullin Summers (Athlete) joined Farrell offensive lineman Anthony Jackson, Kylon Wilson (Athlete), and defensive lineman Malachi Owens as All-State selections.
Farrell went 10-2 this season, won the program’s 17th District 10 title, the seventh in the past eight years, and fell to Westinghouse, 34-6, in the PIAA quarterfinals.
Wilson, a senior, was a threat in all three phases of the game. He finished the season with 30 total touchdowns (17 rushing touchdowns, 10 touchdown catches, a punt return touchdown, a kickoff return touchdown and a fumble return to the end zone).
Wilson, who was also an All-State selection last season, caught 46 passes for 927 yards. He ranked third in Mercer County in receiving yards, second in yards per catch (20.2) and second in scoring. He also ran for 523 yards while averaging 8.2 yards per carry.
Wilson finished his career with 56 total touchdowns and 360 total points, along with 1,744 receiving yards.
Jackson, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound senior) helped paved the way for Farrell’s ground game along with providing protection for quarterback Kabron Smith. Farrell averaged 7.0 yards per play this season, along with 39.0 points per game.
Owens recorded nine quarterback sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 64 total tackles. Helped Farrell lead Mercer County in scoring defense (13.0), passing defense (51.2), pass defense efficiency (73.4) and yards per carry allowed (3.7).
“Those three kids are very well-deserving of this honor,” said Farrell coach Amp Pegues. “I really expected those guys to make the (All-State) team and they did. It is a great accomplishment for them.”
Sharpsville went 9-3 this season and dropped a 26-0 decision to Farrell in the District 10 championship game.
Summers led Mercer County with 3,006 total offensive yards and 2,159 passing yards. He shared the county lead with 22 touchdown passes. The junior also ran for 847 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also shared the Mercer County lead with five interceptions on defense and recorded 53 tackles at safety.
Levis, a senior, led Mercer County with 1,114 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches. He caught 56 passes, averaging 19.9 yards per reception. On defense, he picked off three passes and broke up 12 pass attempts. He also added a pair of quarterback sacks.
“Without a doubt, not this past year but two years ago, we knew we had something special between Caullin and Garen,” said Sharpsville coach Paul Piccirilli. “They clicked right from the start and for two years they were phenomenal. Both had record-breaking years. Well deserved honor by both players. I’m very proud of them.”
Reynolds went 11-2 this past season as it won its third straight District 10 title. The Raiders’ season ended with a loss to Port Allegany in the PIAA quarterfinals.
Wagner, a senior, led Mercer County with 2,814 yards and 37 rushing touchdowns. He averaged a county-high 10.3 yards per carry and set the program’s single-season rushing record.
Wagner finished his career as Reynolds’ career leading rusher with 5,320 yards and 65 rushing touchdowns. He ran for a school-record 393 yards and eight touchdowns against Maplewood and rushed for over 100 yards in 12 games, which included six 200-yard outings and two 300-yard performances.
McLaughlin, a senior, averaged 34.7 yards per catch. He caught 25 passes for 867 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for 214 yards and five scores on 17 attempts, an average of 12.6 yards per carry. He also scored via rush, reception, kickoff return and interception return.
McLaughlin finished the season with 19 total touchdowns and 116 points. He also shared the team lead with three interceptions. He also earned All-State honors last season.
Leksell, a 6-foot, 255-pound senior, helped anchor Reynolds’ offensive and defensive lines in 2022. The Raiders averaged 315.2 rushing yards, 462.1 total yards and 43.2 points per game this season, all tops in Mercer County. Reynolds running backs averaged 9.0 yards per carry.
“It’s an exceptional privilege to have three members of the team recognized on the All-State team,” said Reynolds coach Josh Mull. “It’s really exciting. It’s exciting to have any member of the team recognized, but three is a testament to their talents and abilities.”
Lakeview went 6-5 in the fall and lost to Maplewood in the District 10 quarterfinals.
Tingley, a junior, did it all for Lakeview as he was one of Mercer County’s most versatile players. He led the Sailors to its best season since 2014.
Tingley ranked third in Mercer County with 1,250 rushing yards and 120 total points. He added a dozen catches for 258 yards and two scores. He was 5-of-7 on field goals, including a season-long 40-yarder in the D-10 playoffs against Maplewood. He was 33-of-38 on extra points.
Tingley also led Mercer County with five interceptions and finished the season with 119 tackles from his inside linebacker post.
“I am so proud of Mitchell, one of our team captains and our team player of the year,” said Lakeview coach Bill Hickman. “He was first team All-Region on defense, second team as a kicker, and now is achieving All-State honors.
“This young man does it all on and off the field in all three phases of the game, as well as in the classroom, and is truly deserving of his selection for the All-State team.
“I’m also extremely proud of all his teammates and coaching staff for putting him in great situations to bring out his best. ‘Sailor Nation’ could not be prouder of this prestigious honor. He is the 16th player in Lakeview history to be selected to the All-State team.
“I also would like to congatulate all of the other District 10 representatives that were selected for the team.”
Note: See the print edition of The Herald for the full All-State teams in Class 1A, 2A, and 3A. The print edition also includes more photos.
