No. 1 Penn State concluded its 2022-23 Big Ten regular-season schedule with a 44-3 win against Maryland last Sunday to win the outright regular-season conference crown for the second consecutive season.
Today (1 p.m.), the Nittany Lions will attempt to dazzle fans at Rec Hall one final time this year as the program welcomes the Clarion Golden Eagles. The dual marks the third all-time between both programs. Penn State (15-0, 8-0 Big Ten) outscored Clarion, 87-3, during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
The Golden Eagles, which compete in the Mid-American Conference, are 11-4 overall this year. While they fell to Rutgers in their lone dual against a Big Ten opponent back in November, the Golden Eagles have compiled an 8-2 record against conference opponents.
Clarion (11-4, 8-2 MAC) saw its eight-meet win streak snapped last Sunday after Rider claimed a 25-12 win at Clarion’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium. The program has one InterMat-ranked wrestler in 184-pounder Will Feldkamp (18-4).
Of the nine Nittany Lions ranked by InterMat, three carry No. 1 rankings: Roman Bravo-Young (12-0, 133 pounds), Carter Starocci (15-0, 174 pounds) and Aaron Brooks (9-1, 184 pounds).
No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet (12-1, 285 pounds), No. 3 Max Dean (17-2, 197 pounds) and No. 5 Beau Bartlett (18-1, 141 pounds) are ranked among InterMat’s top five, while No. 8 Levi Haines (17-1, 157 pounds) and No. 9 Alex Facundo (15-2, 165 pounds) round out Nittany Lions ranked in the top 10.
No. 13 Shayne Van Ness (14-4, 174 pounds) this week received accolades as Big Ten Wrestler of the Week after accumulating 10 takedowns in wins against Rutgers and Maryland. He joined Bravo-Young as Nittany Lions to earn the honor this year.
Penn State has won 43 consecutive duals, a streak that dates back to February 2, 2020.
The Nittany Lions travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, on March 4 for the two-day Big Ten Tournament. They’ll head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on March 16 to compete in the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Penn State produced five national champions last season and won its 10th wrestling national title and its ninth under 14-year head coach Cael Sanderson.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State athletics for CNHI newspapers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.