STATE COLLEGE - Saturday marked the opening of the 15-day transfer window for football student-athletes seeking to continue their athletic careers with another program.
Penn State added four transfers during the first transfer window earlier this year, and the program will welcome another this summer when former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas joins the program.
While Penn State coach James Franklin remains encouraged about his team's outlook for depth, which he said on Saturday was probably at "probably pre-COVID" levels, he mentioned a few areas he believes must still be cultivated heading into the 2023 season.
"I think we need some more depth and more competition at D-Tackle," Franklin said. "I think we need some more depth and competition at wide receiver because I do think we could get by West Virginia or by Game Four or Game Five, I think we could have six guys that we feel good about. But it's not competitive right now. We're trying to figure out who the third is, although a guy stepped up today. I want there to be legitimate competition at every position."
Wide receiver Omari Evans appeared to have helped his standing with a game-high 80 yards receiving and one touchdown on five catches in Saturday's Blue-White Game.
"I feel I've gotten better from last spring," Evans said. "I'm developing. I just feel like we're all getting better - everybody in the (wide receivers) room."
Both defensive tackle and wide receiver have been sticking points this spring for the program. The program turned to the portal last season to add wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who played in 13 games in 2022. Penn State last spring also tapped the transfer portal when it added defensive end Chop Robinson.
In 2021, Penn State landed defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo via the transfer portal. The Atlanta Falcons drafted Ebiketie as the 38th overall selection in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.
While Penn State could stand to gain additional talent at the defensive interior and wide receiver, Franklin did say the program is always open to gifted players despite their position.
"We will not turn down a great player at any position," Franklin said. "So, the coaches were talking about how the phones are buzzing. It's all over the place right now. It's crazy. I addressed it with our team in the locker room afterward. But those two positions specifically, and then a great difference maker in any position."
The current transfer window closes on April 30.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State athletics for CNHI newspapers.
