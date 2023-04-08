STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State secured the verbal commitment of 247Sports top-ranked class of 2024 Pennsylvania prospect Quinton Martin on Friday evening.
The Belle Vernon Area High School standout announced his collegiate plans on Twitter.
“1000% COMMITED!” Martin wrote in his Twitter post.
Martin, who plays running back and defensive back for Belle Vernon, holds nearly 20 scholarship offers. The four-star prospect selected Penn State over Michigan, Florida State, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M, among other Power Five programs.
According to MaxPreps, Martin averaged 91.4 rushing yards per game and posted 31 total touchdowns during the 2022 season for the PIAA champion Leopards. Martin broke the 200-yard rushing mark once last year, gaining 208 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 18 carries against East Allegheny. He tallied five 100-yard outings and posted 2,054 all-purpose yards during the 2022 season. On defense, Martin recorded four interceptions, which tied for tops among Belle Vernon defenders.
“Has verified size with room for frame growth depending on college position,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn wrote in his evaluation of Martin from August. “Offers position versatility as running back, safety or linebacker depending on physical development. Multi-sport profile includes basketball in which he averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds per game.”
Martin is the seventh overall prospect and the fourth from Pennsylvania from the class of 2024 to verbally commit to the Nittany Lions. He joins offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (Erie), cornerback Kenneth Woseley (Philadelphia) and linebacker Anthony Speca (Pittsburgh) as in-state verbals from the class.
