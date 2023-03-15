STATE COLLEGE — Two months have passed since Penn State players and coaches hoisted the Rose Bowl trophy in Pasadena, Calif,, to conclude an 11-win season that energized a fan base with heightened expectations for the future.
On Tuesday, Penn State players returned to the practice field with momentum they hope to carry forward into next season. The Nittany Lions open their 2023 schedule at home against West Virginia on Sept. 2.
While some key members of last year’s Rose Bowl-winning team return with a familiarity of the inner workings of spring practices, 11 first-year players and four transfers will experience it with the program for the first time.
Tuesday marked the Nittany Lions’ first time on the practice field this spring. They’ll participate in 15 total, including the spring-ending April 15 Blue-White Game.
“(We’re) excited to watch the 11 new high school early-enrollees and then also the four transfers that are on campus, excited to see what they’re going to be able to do and how many of those guys will end up factoring in,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Some of those we’ll figure out right away. We’ll see that they’re going to have a chance. Other guys we’ll go through the spring kind of feeling things out and then obviously they’ll have a chance to truly compete in summer camp.”
Franklin said objectives he and the coaching staff have set for the 15-practice spring period include continuing to build off last year’s success with the run game, improving explosiveness in both the run and pass game, bolstering mental toughness, and leadership, among other points.
Although Franklin suggested spring is significant because of the opportunity it presents for players to experience significant strides developmentally, he said: “very rarely will it kind of be the deciding factor for next fall.”
It does, however, provide tangible benchmarks for progression.
“What I love about spring ball, it gives the player and the coaches a really good indication of where they are and what their strengths and weaknesses are,” Franklin said. “And then... I’ll have my end of the year meetings with all of them and I’ll sit down with each player on the team and give them specific feedback.”
Penn State’s on-campus transfer group includes cornerback Storm Duck (North Carolina), wide receiver Malik McClain (Florida State) punter Riley Thompson (Florida Atlantic) and kicker Alex Felkins (Columbia).
As continuing to build upon the run game remains an emphasis this spring, so will the progression of a Penn State offensive line that made strides in 2022. In January, the unit received welcomed news when offensive tackle Olu Fashanu announced his return. Fashanu missed Penn State’s final five games last season with an injury. An injury also sidelined offensive guard Landon Tengwall for the Nittany Lions’ last seven games last year.
Franklin updated the duo’s status for spring.
“Olu will be full go. Landon, I think will be full go by practice three,” he said. “We’ve got a number of guys, they will come out the first two practices and do kind of more individuals and jog-throughs, individuals full speed. and then depending upon how they do with those, then they will have an opportunity by practice three to, the medical staff will determine, do we need to keep modifying them or are they in a good place. So it will be great to have those two guys back.”
BLUE-WHITE GAME
Injuries last year prevented Penn State’s annual Blue-White spring game from receiving the typical spring game treatment. Instead, it featured a different format and scoring style. In 2021, players practiced in front of a limited crowd rather than the usual game-style format. The spring contest in 2020 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, however, Franklin hopes to see it return to its typical format. The 2023 Blue-White Game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.
“It’s early to say this, but based on our numbers right now we anticipate going back to a traditional spring game look we’ve had in the past,” Franklin said. “I know a lot of people have gone away from that. I think there’s value in it. I also think that we’re one of the unusual schools where when 75,000 people show up to watch a spring game I would like to be able to give them a spring game.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
