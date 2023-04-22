STATE COLLEGE — Part of the allure of Omari Evans during the Texas native’s recruitment was his sheer versatility as an athlete.
Evans’ list of athletic achievements at Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Texas, included being a member of the Greywolves’ track-and-field, basketball and baseball teams, although it was his prowess on the gridiron that netted him a scholarship with the Nittany Lions.
Now with football his sole focus as he enters his second season with the program, Evans is working to carve out his role in a Nittany Lions’ receiving corps that’s looking to shore up its third option at the position for the 2023 season.
Evans capped a productive spring camp with a five-catch, game-high 80-yard outing in last Saturday’s Blue-White Game. He was responsible for the spring scrimmage’s lone touchdown, which he and quarterback Drew Allar combined to produce via a 28-yard play in the first quarter.
“For the last week and a half, we moved him into that spot, and obviously (last Saturday) was something to build on,” Penn State coach James Franklin said after Saturday’s Blue-White Game. “There’s no doubt about it. He’s got all the tools. We got to grind through it and continue to get him good at his craft…”
Evans played in 13 games in 2022, his inaugural collegiate season. The 6-foot, 189-pounder was the recipient of a 30-yard touchdown pass from Allar during Penn State’s win against Ohio last September, marking his first touchdown reception. Evans in 2022 also tallied catches against Ohio State and Rutgers to finish his freshman season with five receptions for 55 yards with one touchdown.
The offseason departure of Parker Washington created a shakeup at the position. KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III return as starters, and the program added Florida State transfer Malik McClain in January. Former Kent State standout Dante Cephas is expected to join the program this summer.
Kaden Saunders, Liam Clifford and Malick Meiga are also in the mix for competition at the position. Saunders posted 57 yards receiving in the Blue-White Game, McClain ended with 18 yards and Meiga recorded 8.
“It’s just a brotherhood,” Evans said of the competition at the position. “Everybody knows what we’re here for, so at the end of the day, we all love each other, but you have to compete to make each other better, as well.”
For Lambert-Smith, one of Penn State’s eldest wide receivers, Evans’ Blue-White outing offered an excellent building block to enter the summer, and it highlighted the collective potential of the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers corps.
“He put on a good showing,” Lambert-Smith said of Evans. “(He) had a couple big catches and played big-time. I feel like we have a lot of guys who can come in and contribute and be that third receiver or (number) two. I don’t want to look at it as a No. 1, 2 or 3. We have guys all around the (wide receivers) room who can ball out and do different things.”
As an early enrollee in 2022, this spring marked Evans’ second with the program. He’s taking the experiences he collected during his freshman season as a stepping stone for development in Year Two as he hopes to expand his role in the offense.
“You have to make the most out of every opportunity you get,” Evans said. “Don’t get down on yourself — just keep grinding.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State athletics for CNHI newspapers.
